Gold Fox MT4

Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading.
Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve success. Regardless of the level of experience, this tool, capable of quickly adapting, provides all market participants with invaluable support, ensuring reliability and accuracy in every decision. It intelligently adjusts trades with precise risk control, without jeopardizing capital. The leverage used is optimized for maximum efficiency and safety of trades, balancing risk and profitability.

Next price 1499 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold

Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) - any volatile.
Timeframe: Any. We recommend M1-M5
Minimum deposit: $50.
Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.
Leverage: Any
Account type: Any
Use VPS to have the EA running 24/7 (recommended)

Be careful with the settings and check everything on a demo account first.
Two trading strategies are used simultaneously with different IDs (Magic Numbers).
1. Fix Lots From Type * No AI Trend * - you set a fixed lot depending on your balance and reasonable risks yourself. The strategy uses topping up to increase profitability and reduce risks. The advisor will close the profit itself without SL and TP. All settings are written inside the algorithm.
2. Risk % From AI Trend - The advisor sets the lot size itself, calculating the risk in % of the deposit. Trading is carried out strictly according to the specified SL and TP, if necessary, you can connect the trail only to this strategy.

Before using any advisor, make sure that:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.


