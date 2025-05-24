Gold Axis

Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor Advantages

Axis Trend is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the foreign exchange (Forex) market without the need for human intervention. Here are some of the key benefits that make Axis Gold Trend a powerful tool for both new and experienced traders. For experienced traders and those who do not like stops, there is the option of grid trading.

The adviser does not use external indicators. All entries are based on price movement, Price Action pattern definitions: therefore, the Warning! Count Bars. number is important in the settings. - the number of bars for calculation in formulas.

Important Settings:

Warning! Count Bars. Filter Set Turbo Gap (change after test demo) default 80 for aggressive trading with stops. Recommended 380
Max Orders - If the value is >1, it trails all orders with ID and there is no Grid mode
To enable the grid, set the stop loss (99500) greater than the Grid Step (5000) and also Max Orders=1 and the desired Max Trades Grid

1. Automated trading

Axis Gold Trend can trade without the constant need to monitor market conditions. This automation allows traders to focus on other important aspects of their investment strategy while the EA works around the clock.

2. Efficiency

The EA is able to analyze huge amounts of data and make informed decisions based on predefined strategies, which significantly increases the likelihood of successful trades.

3. Objectivity

One of the main features of Axis Gold Trend is its ability to make trading decisions based solely on programmed rules, eliminating the emotional biases that often affect human traders.

4. Fast Response

The EA is designed to respond instantly to market changes, allowing it to make critical decisions at lightning speed, which may be necessary in a fast-paced trading environment.

Key Features:

+ No trading grid
+ No Martingale strategy
+ No risky money management
+ Fully automated - just “set it and forget it”

Recommendations:

Currency pair: XAUUSD - any with high volatility

Timeframe: M5 - any

Minimum deposit: $50

Account type: any

Risk warning:

Please understand the risks involved before purchasing Axis Gold. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA may also incur losses. The backtests shown are highly optimized to find the best parameters, and therefore the results may not be directly applicable to real trading. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but its execution is still dependent on your broker.


