Gold Pivot Dominator

GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed according to the principles of institutional market logic.

Only 5 copies at premium price, then the price will increase!

GOLD PIVOT DOMINATOR is an expert advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD), developed using the principles of institutional market logic and prioritizing the quality of trading decisions over their quantity.

The strategy is focused on working from key pivot zones of support and resistance , with mandatory entry confirmation through Price Action and a multi-factor signal evaluation system.

The advisor does not use aggressive or high-frequency methods and is designed to find entry points with a high probability of success.

The strategy is based on:

  • work from key pivot zones (S/R)

  • Entry confirmation through Price Action patterns

  • filtering the direction of market movement

  • signal quality assessment system (scoring)

The advisor does not strive for frequent trades - it selects points with the highest probability .

Key Features

  • Pivot Zones Trading
    Trade only from significant support and resistance zones.

  • Price Action Filter
    Using reversal and impulse candlestick patterns.

  • Multi-Factor Scoring
    Each signal is assigned a rating - trades are opened only if they are of sufficient quality.

  • Direction Filter
    Prohibition of trade against the priority market direction.

  • Risk Management
    Flexible system for calculating the volume and protecting capital.

  • Recovery Logic
    Gentle recovery after losing streaks without aggressive methods.

  • Daily Loss Protection
    Limit losses per trading day.

  • On-Chart Visualization
    Display zones and current system status directly on the graph.

Recommended conditions

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5-H1 (recommended)

  • Account type: Hedge

  • Minimum deposit: from $500

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7

Important information

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future returns. We recommend testing the advisor on a demo account before using it.

