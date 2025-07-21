Quantumcoremt5

*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**  

**PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**  
A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.  

**KEY FEATURES:**  
✅ **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.  
✅ **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).  
✅ **Flexible Risk Control**: Set manual SL/TP or use the EA’s dynamic risk parameters.  
✅ **Drawdown Protection**: Built-in **50% equity safety stop** (adjustable) to halt trading during adverse conditions.  
✅ **Live-Proven Performance**: Tested in real-market volatility (2020-2024) with consistent results.  

**ASSET & RECOMMENDATIONS:**  
• **Exclusive to XAUUSD** (Gold) – Optimized for swing volatility.  
• **Minimum Deposit**: $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for compounding).  
• **Broker Compatibility**: Exness or any which broker support  algo trading.

**WHY CHOOSE QUANTUM CORE?** 
 
➡ **No Over-Trading**: Strict 15-30 trades/month avoid market noise.  
➡ **Transparent Risk**: User-defined equity limits prevent overexposure.  
➡ **Live > Backtest**: Real-market profitability verified (backtests ≠ live results).  

**IMPORTANT**:  
⚠ **Follow Developer Settings**: Custom modifications may degrade performance.  
⚠ **3-Month Minimum Usage**: Allows compounding to stabilize returns.  

**RISK WARNING**: Trading involves capital risk. Use only with disposable funds.  

---

### **MQL5 Compliance Notes**:  
1. **No Guarantees**: Avoided "profit" promises (used "consistent results").  
2. **Clear Risk Disclosure**: Highlighted drawdown controls and broker requirements.  
3. **Accuracy**: All claims are verifiable (e.g., trade frequency, asset focus).  

Settings ; 

Important note if you really want to make good profit on low risk then you will have to use this expert advisor on two charts with different setting just I am giving the settings are both chart follow this


1st stratgy  for chat  XAUUSD 15m
```
☐ Trade Direction                                                                               | Only Buy   
☐ Period                                                                                            (50)    
☐ Channel Width in points                                                                  | 2000.0    
☐ Unique Magic Number for EA                                                           | 12345    
☐ Base Lot size for trades                                                                   | 0.01    (0.01 for each 200 dollar)
☐ Maximum lot size per individual trade                                              | 200.0    
☐ Profit Growth Percent to start increasing lot size                              | 300
☐ Maximum total lot size for all trades                                                | 2000.0    
☐ Enable or disable lot size increase                                                   | true    
☐ Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize                           | false   
☐ Take Profit in points (0=disable)                                                       | 0    
☐ Stop Loss in points (0=disable)                                                         | 0    
☐ Trailing Start in points (0=disable)                                                    | 0    
☐ Trailing Step in points (0=disable)                                                     | 0    
```

2nd stratgy  for chat  XAUUSD 15m
```
☐ Trade Direction                                                                               | Only Buy   
☐ Period                                                                                            (50)    
☐ Channel Width in points                                                                  | 2000.0    
☐ Unique Magic Number for EA                                                           | 123455555(it should different from 1st stratgy)     
☐ Base Lot size for trades                                                                   | 0.01    (0.01 for each 200 dollar)
☐ Maximum lot size per individual trade                                              | 200.0    
☐ Profit Growth Percent to start increasing lot size                              | 300
☐ Maximum total lot size for all trades                                                | 2000.0    
☐ Enable or disable lot size increase                                                   | true    
☐ Enable lot size increase beyond Max_Total_LotSize                           | false   
☐ Take Profit in points (0=disable)                                                       | 0    
☐ Stop Loss in points (0=disable)                                                         | 0    
☐ Trailing Start in points (0=disable)                                                    | 10000    
☐ Trailing Step in points (0=disable)                                                     | 5000    





Prodotti consigliati
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Expert Advisor Avanzato per l’Oro Panoramica BlackBox XAU è un sistema di trading progettato con cura per generare profitti sul mercato dell’oro mantenendo al tempo stesso un controllo rigoroso sul drawdown. Invece di inseguire ogni movimento del mercato, applica un approccio disciplinato e basato su regole, capace di adattarsi alla volatilità e di selezionare esclusivamente le opportunità ad alta probabilità . L’EA valuta costantemente le condizioni di mercato in tempo reale, fil
Genostype
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Genotype : Your reliable guide in the world of Forex Genotype is an advanced Forex trading bot specifically designed for traders seeking efficient and automated trading. This innovative tool offers a wide range of features and capabilities to enable traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies. Special offer for early adopters: price reduced, but will be increased in the future. Tools for work: EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, GBPSEK, GBPSGD
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.87 (15)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Ladder Trend
Chao Wang Pan
Experts
Strategy Description: This EA is a trend EA. The idea is the simplest trading method of chasing up and down. It is used to cut off losses in time with mobile stop loss to make profits run. This EA mainly trades EURUSD and XAUUSD. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA will only work if Transaction=true. Lots: Single hand count, it is recommended to order 1 standard hand at 10000USD, i.e. 0.1 hand at 1000USD. Maxi_point: Maximum point difference limit. It depends on the decimal number of gold quotat
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Presentazione di SchermanActionPro: il nuovo bot di trading automatizzato di Automatictrading Automatictrading è orgogliosa di presentare SchermanActionPro! Caratteristiche in primo piano:  • Indicatori configurabili: regola le medie e il numero di candele secondo le raccomandazioni di Ivan.  • Flessibilità operativa: Scegli tra acquisti e vendite.  • Presa di profitto: opzioni fisse, basate sull'ATR o sul segnale contrario.  • Loss Stop: Fisso configurabile, secondo ATR o tramite segnale contr
Twenty 23th EA
Piet Tshobi Mahlangu
Experts
ABOUT TWENTY 23th EA This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time. TRADING PLAN We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops wor
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Consulente esperto che monitora l'andamento del prezzo di un simbolo utilizzando una strategia che verifica le variazioni di prezzo in punti predefiniti dopo che il prezzo ha superato la media mobile veloce (che tende al rialzo al di sopra della media mobile lenta). Quindi, attiva un ordine di acquisto quando il prezzo supera nuovamente la media mobile veloce, agendo sul rimbalzo. È dotato di un meccanismo di stop-loss basato sulla percentuale di variazione del prezzo. Una volta raggiunta una de
Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4 (3)
Experts
Multiple Indicators Strategy EA for Prop Firms è un Expert Advisor pensato appositamente per superare le challenge di Proprietary Firms come MyForexFunds e ottenere un conto founded. Infatti ha delle funzioni specifiche per rispettare le regole imposte dalle aziende che offrono conti in gestione. Link per tutorial, descrizione dettagliata, manuale e preset: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751550 - È basato su una strategia con indicatori MACD, RSI, STOCH e EMA che segnalano all'EA quando ap
Catching Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
PowerPro Volatility
Tan Christ Boris Boue
Experts
Révolutionnez votre trading avec PowerPro Volatility : une précision automatisée à votre service Êtes-vous prêt à transformer votre approche du trading d’indices synthétiques ? Présentation de PowerPro Volatility, la solution ultime pour ceux qui cherchent à maximiser leurs gains tout en minimisant les efforts. Grâce à   Automatisation avancée et technologie de pointe, ce robot de trading est conçu pour offrir des performances exceptionnelles sans aucune intervention humaine. Découvrez les avan
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Experts
Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2333700 AbacuQuant es un marco de trabajo de trading (trading framework) extremadamente flexible y dinámico, diseñado para el trader serio que busca control total y una profunda personalización. Construido sobre más de 3,500 líneas de código MQL5, su arquitectura se basa en la modularidad y la confluencia de señales, permitiendo al usuario diseñar, probar y desplegar una variedad casi infinita de sistemas de trading automatizados. Su capacidad de
SuperSwapSweeper
Callum Perry
Experts
Sblocca il Tuo Potenziale di Trading con il Nostro Avanzato EA Bot! Offerta di Lancio a Tempo Limitato: Solo £399! (Il Prezzo Aumenterà con le Vendite) Sei pronto a elevare il tuo trading? Il nostro Expert Advisor (EA) all'avanguardia è stato progettato meticolosamente per sfruttare e automatizzare strategie fondamentali ben note, permettendoti di capitalizzare sulle inefficienze del mercato e massimizzare la tua redditività. Non perdere questa opportunità: assicurati il tuo bot oggi a solo £399
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
Experts
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Fully Automatic Bot BUY
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Experts
Lo scopo principale di questo esperto di trading è supportare le posizioni aperte utilizzando uno stop dinamico. L'esperto può monitorare le posizioni aperte sia manualmente che da altri consulenti. Il calcolo dei livelli di stop-loss e take-profit si basa sulle relazioni statistiche nelle variazioni di prezzo sul mercato. Grazie a questo, il consulente sceglie il miglior rapporto tra profitto e rischio. Alla prima occasione, l'esperto sposta la posizione in pareggio, dopodiché inizia a seguire
Fully Automatic Bot SELL
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
Experts
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
Trend Exhaustion Williams
Mudit Agarwal
Indicatori
Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5 A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis. ======================================================================================== Key Features Intelligent Dual-Signal System Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 perfor
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
Experts
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per massimizzare i profitti catturando potenti breakout. Con un tasso di successo di circa il 50% e solo pochi ingressi al mese, questo EA privilegia la qualità rispetto alla quantità. Aspetta pazientemente le migliori opportunità e accumula vittorie significative in modo costante. Scopri quanto profitto puoi aspettarti con questo EA consultando i risultati dei backtest nelle schermate. Inoltre, prova gratuitamente la versione demo pe
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Burning London
Magma Software Solutions UG
Experts
Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution Manual:  https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Why Choose Burning London?   • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD   • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed   • Three
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (25)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessun
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (11)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.42 (48)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.53 (133)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Italiano Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Dove l'Intelligenza Istituzionale Incontra il Trading Specializzato Da quando abbiamo aperto la strada alla genuina integrazione dell'IA nel trading algoritmico, abbiamo affinato questo approccio attraverso molteplici cicli di mercato, regimi economici ed evoluzioni tecnologiche. Ciò che è iniziato come la nostra convinzione che l'apprendimento automatico adattivo rappresenti la progressione naturale del trading quantita
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
Informazioni su APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) è un Expert Advisor (EA) sviluppato su una strategia di ritorno alla media . Il sistema è progettato per individuare movimenti di prezzo eccessivi ed entrare in posizione nella direzione opposta secondo condizioni predefinite. Integra funzionalità di gestione del rischio come limiti giornalieri di perdita e meccanismi di chiusura automatica dei trade. I parametri sono regolabili in base alla dimensione del conto, all’ambiente operativo
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Strategia di trading Operativo in live da 4 mesi Dopo l'acquisto, tutti i prodotti rimarranno gratuiti per sempre.  Scarica file di configurazione Oro M1 | Conto ECN: Compatibile con qualsiasi broker Il Jackal EA si basa su una strategia di breakout multilivello e intelligente che combina una gestione avanzata del rischio e del profitto per adattarsi alla dinamica del mercato. 1. Strategia della trappola di breakout Una volta confermate le condizioni di mercato, l’EA
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Panoramica Sistema automatico per XAUUSD (oro) e principali coppie Forex . Gestione di ingressi, SL/TP, trailing e drawdown con regole precise. Nessuna garanzia di profitto; vedere l’avvertenza sui rischi. Requisiti Piattaforma: MetaTrader 5 Conto: ECN/RAW consigliato Connessione: 24/7 (VPS consigliato) Timeframe: M1–H4 Avvio rapido Abilita Algo Trading . Applica l’EA al grafico (un simbolo per grafico). In Inputs imposta AI_Access_Mode = ON e ricarica
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Incontra Master Oscillators, un bot che rende il trading semplice e flessibile! Scegli tra i segnali RSI, CCI o Stochastic e costruisci la tua strategia. Questo bot ti offre molti strumenti, come il filtro MA, dimensioni del lotto dinamiche, calcolatrice del criterio di Kelly, livelli SL e TP dinamici, e molto altro. Qualunque sia il tuo stile di trading, Master Oscillators è qui per te. Ti fornisce informazioni importanti, statistiche e altro ancora, mantenendo sempre sicuro il tuo trading. Se
Compound Interest Moon
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Compound Interest Moon brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidit
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Experts
Rosaline è un EA che opera con un perfezionamento di una strategia semplice basata su RSI + bollinger bands + ATR principalmente su Oro, EU e GU . L'EA è stata partorita con " equity protect " settabile manualmente che va a proteggere il capitale dai drawdown. Cosa significa?  Se stai pensando di utilizzarla per passare una challenge puoi farlo perché grazie a questa "feature" sei coperto dalla classica regola del DD giornaliero. Esempio: su un account da 100k puoi settare una copertura a -4%.
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Experts
Scalper EA Pro - Il Robot di Trading Automatico ad Alta Precisione!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD Novità nella versione 3.0? Dopo mesi di sviluppo e test rigorosi, presentiamo la versione più avanzata e affidabile di Scalper EA Pro! Con nuovi filtri intelligenti, gestione del rischio migliorata ed entrate più precise, questo EA è progettato per operare sui mercati con massima efficienza. Aggiornamenti principali: Filtro di tendenza regolabile Ora con EMA personalizzabili (21/50 di defa
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Scusate per la performance eccezionale del 340% annuo! Sì, hai letto bene: questi risultati di backtest del 340% annuo sono quasi imbarazzantemente buoni. Ma attenzione: non è uno stratagemma di marketing, bensì il risultato di una programmazione pulita e di backtest onesti. Ovviamente, rendimenti così da sogno non sono sostenibili per sempre, perché dopo qualche anno qualsiasi EA nei backtest incontra il limite massimo di volume. Tuttavia, Stealth 150 DE40 dimostra cosa sia possibile ott
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Experts
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Robofxea Pro V1
Namdev Mahadev Pawar
Experts
Robofxea Pro — Precise Entry for XAUUSD (Works on Breakout) [Next price: $2599] Overview: Robofxea Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD breakout trading using pending orders. It’s built for live conditions with real-time spread protection and a High-Impact News Filter powered by the MQL5 Economic Calendar to step aside around major events. No martingale. No grid. No arbitrage. No tick-scalping. Runs smoothly on ECN/RAW/STP accounts. Live Signal (MQL5) Vantage markets : https://www.
Pearl Robot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Altri dall’autore
Black Bull Gold
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
https://youtu.be/jVPFeB-Ym8k?si=E5np_jMIT4crUQ8V  Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull
FREE
Golden Vulture
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
Golden Vulture EA Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30  Golden Vulture EA is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading strategies for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30. This Expert Advisor utilizes specific market conditions to generate entry and exit signals, manage risk through automatic stop-loss placement, and implement a trailing stop mechanism. Important: This EA is optimized for RAW SPREAD accounts with selected brokers. It may not fu
Adbin Band
Dayanand Pandey
Indicatori
ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30 Description: The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of   XAUUSD (Gold)   and   DE30 (German Stock Index) . It generates dynamic price channels using an   Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)   to reflect market volatility. Functionality: Dynamic Channels : Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA. Signal Generation : A   green arrow   appears when price closes above the upper band. A   r
Super Trend With AI
Dayanand Pandey
Indicatori
Super Trend Indicator – Trend Following Tool Description: The Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. Utilizing the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to market volatility and generates visual signals. The indicator plots lines directly on the chart, changing color based on trend direction. Crosses between the price and indicator line may suggest potential trend shifts. Key Features: Dynamic trend detection using ATR.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione