Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success.

The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller





MT4 version



Key features:



+ No trading grid

+ No Martingale strategy

+ No risky money management

+ Fully automated - just “set it and forget it”



Symbol: Any major pairs

Timeframe: M1-M5 or higher



Integrated risk management: Take advantage of built-in risk management features, including stop loss and take profit levels. Protect your capital with strategic risk management even in high volatility scenarios.

Customizable Parameters: Customize the EA parameters according to your risk tolerance and trading preferences. Adjust the parameters to suit your trading strategy, allowing for flexibility and customization.



Whether you are a professional trader or new to trading, the Falcon Gold EA offers a reliable and effective solution to maximize profits while reducing risk.



?? Important Note:



Trading in financial markets involves risks. It is recommended to test Falcon Gold on a demo account before using it on a live account. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of losses.