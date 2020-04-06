Golden Impulse V
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Versione: 1.20
- Attivazioni: 5
Gold Impulse – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD
Features of Gold Impulse
Versatility and Adaptability
- Versatility : Gold Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts.
- Automation : Frees users from constant market monitoring.
- Customizability : Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions.
Market Analysis
- Technical Indicators : Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis.
- Fluctuation Filtering : Effectively filters out random price fluctuations.
- Risk Management : Flexible risk management through stop loss and percentage limits.
Ease of Use
- Installation and Launch : Easily integrated into the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.
- Demo Testing : It is recommended to test on a demo account before using real funds.
Optimal Conditions
- Choosing a Broker : It is advisable to choose a broker with low spreads and minimal slippage.
- VPS : It is recommended to use a virtual private server for 24/7 trading.
Thanks to its modular structure, Gold Impulse can be easily adapted to individual needs.
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Capital
|from $200
|Broker
|any broker
|Account type
|any, preferably with a low spread
|Leverage
|from 1:500
|VPS
|desirable, but not required
It's important to remember: trading in financial markets is risky. We recommend testing it on a demo account before using it.
Gold Impulse is a reliable tool for automated gold trading. Its adaptability to various markets and situations makes it an attractive choice for experienced traders and novice investors. However, it is important to be aware of the risks associated with financial markets and conduct thorough testing before trading live.