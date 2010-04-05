Gold Fish Scalp

Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and providing accurate signals for opening and closing positions. This high-tech development is easy to use and the fully automated process requires only minimal setup, which makes it accessible to traders with different levels of training - from beginners to experienced specialists. It frees you from the need to constantly monitor the markets, allowing you to focus on strategies and development, avoiding routine tasks. Imbued with the spirit of technological innovation, this system becomes a reliable companion in the world of finance, where every moment matters.

The EA combines several proven breakout strategies to identify and follow the trend, unconventionally filtering out false signals, which increases accuracy and profitability, adapting to both trending and sideways market conditions to ensure stable operation.

Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe: M1-M5

Minimum deposit: $50

Account type: Any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.
Leverage: Any
Account type: Any
Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (recommended)

Key features:

+ No grid
+ No Martingale
+ No risky money management.

Before using any EA, including Gold Fish Scalper, make sure that:

Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (the EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.

