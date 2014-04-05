Break Retest

BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT.

WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE. 

Benefits

  • Fewer false breakouts. Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks.
  • Tighter execution plans. The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure.
  • Non-repainting confidence. Signals are placed on current bar.
  • Flexible across markets. Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15 or swing on H1/H4/D1.
  • Clutter-free charting. Automatic line capping/expiry and full cleanup on removal keep your templates clean.
Features
  • Non-repainting.
  • Optional retest requirement ("Require retest", "Retest tolerance points")
  • After a breakout, the indicator waits for price to retest the broken level (within your tolerance) before printing the arrow. Filters first-touch fakeouts.
  • "Previous close filter". Requires the previous bar’s close to be on the opposite side of the level—another fakeout filter.
  • Clean, visible signals. Arrow codes 233/234 by default; "Arrow shift points" to avoid wick overlap. Works on any symbol/timeframe.
  • Level lines with housekeeping. Draws horizontal lines at the broken level and manages them: "Keep only most recent line per side", "Cap per side (ignored if Latest-only)", "Delete lines older than this many bars (0=never)"
  • Lines are auto-removed when you remove the indicator.
  • "Spam control per bar". Prevents duplicate arrows from stacking on the same bar-time.
  • Alerts & push. Optional terminal alerts and mobile push on each signal.









































Sharpshooter Buy Sell Signal MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Indicatori
A MUST HAVE - NON REPAINT INDICATOR - that will help you to make the decision whether to Buy or Sell , including where to set the Take Profit and Stop Loss . The Buy/Sell signal will not redraw nor repaint until the next new signal occurs. The Take Profit and Stop Loss will change following the market conditions. Our indicator will give alert to your mobile/handphone when new buy/sell signal arrive. For best result, combine this indicator with your knowledge on price action and support & resista
Swing Sharpshooter Trader MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor based on my 'Sharpshooter Buy Sell Signal' indicator. It will try to search and open position based on the market condition. I have tested it on these symbols: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURNZD, USDCAD I found it best on timeframe H1 and above. For 1 symbol, 0.01 lots, 200 USD deposit will be enough. For multi symbols, 0.01 lots, I recommend for 500 USD deposit minimum. Input parameters: Symbols: fill it with empty/blank for current chart symbol. For multi
