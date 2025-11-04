Trailing Stop Multi Mode Pro
- Utilità
- Yafi Maulana Hakim
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
🧭 Trailing Stop Utility – Multi-Mode & Multi-Symbol Control
If you find any bug or unexpected behavior — please don’t hesitate to message me!
Your feedback helps improve this tool and keep it stable for everyone. 💪
🚀 Overview
Trailing Stop Multi Mode Pro is a smart, flexible utility designed to manage trailing stops across multiple symbols and timeframes.
It’s lightweight, stable, and fully compatible with all MT5 builds (no missing includes).
Whether you’re a manual trader or EA user, this tool automates trailing stop management with three powerful modes — adaptable to any trading style: scalping, intraday, or swing trading.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ 3 Flexible Trailing Modes:
-
Percent Mode – Defines the trailing distance as a percentage of the current price.
🔹 Best suited for scalping or short-term setups where precision and speed matter.
-
Pips Mode – Uses a fixed number of pips as the trailing distance.
🔹 Ideal for scalpers who prefer fixed trailing distances for quick market moves.
-
ATR Mode – Dynamic trailing based on market volatility (Average True Range).
🔹 Perfect for intraday and swing traders who want adaptive trailing stops that adjust to market conditions.
✅ Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support
-
Automatically manages open positions across all pairs and timeframes.
-
Works seamlessly with both manual trades and EA-opened positions.
✅ Smart & Customizable Triggers
-
Activate trailing based on percent gain, pips, or ATR multiplier.
-
Trailing only starts after profit conditions are met, preventing early stop-loss adjustments.
✅ Magic Number Filtering & Custom Check Interval
-
Filter by MagicNumber to control which EA trades are managed.
-
Fine-tune update intervals (CheckIntervalMS) for maximum performance.
✅ Informative On-Chart Display (Optional)
-
Shows all active positions, their SL values, and last modification status — directly on your chart.
💡 Why This Utility Is Better
-
Works independently — no EA required.
-
Intelligent SL management: only moves stops toward profit.
-
Ultra-fast performance: intervals as low as 10 milliseconds with minimal resource load.
-
Clean, professional code: no external dependencies or missing includes.
🧩 Perfect For
-
Manual traders who want automated trailing across all positions.
-
EA users who need a dedicated trailing manager for multiple symbols.
-
Scalpers who require precise and lightning-fast SL adjustments.
-
Intraday and swing traders who prefer ATR-based adaptive trailing stops for dynamic market conditions.
🧠 Pro Tips
-
Use Percent or Pips Mode for short-term strategies or fast-moving pairs.
-
Use ATR Mode on higher timeframes (H1, H4, or D1) for smoother trailing in trending markets.
-
Enable ShowOnChart = true to monitor trailing activity and position updates in real time.
💬 Support & Feedback
Found a bug, issue, or have a feature request?
👉 Don’t hesitate to message me!
I’m always open to feedback and continuously improving this utility for the trading community.