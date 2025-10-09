📘 Overview

SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe .

It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control.

This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours.

⚙️ Core Features

✅ Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic

Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern

Chooses the closest valid SL when multiple patterns trigger simultaneously.

✅ EMA Filter

Trades only when price confirms direction with EMA20 and EMA50 .

Ensures trend-following entries and filters out sideways signals.

✅ Smart Session Control (GMT+7)

Trades only during high-volatility hours: Asia: 07:00 – 09:45 Europe: 13:30 – 16:45 US: 18:30 – 21:30

1 trade per session, max 3 trades per day.

✅ Risk Management

Supports three lot calculation modes : Fixed Money ($ per trade) Fixed Lot Percentage Risk (of account balance)

Configurable Risk:Reward ratio (RR).

✅ Auto Close Opposite Trades

Optionally closes opposite positions when a confirmed new signal appears (e.g., close BUY on confirmed SELL).

✅ Session Counter Reset

Automatically resets daily trade counters at midnight (GMT+7).

💡 Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommended Value Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1 EMA20 / EMA50 Default RiskReward 3.0 RiskPercentage 0.25 Lot Mode Percentage EnableSessionFilter true EnableAutoClose true GMT Offset +4 (GMT+7)

🧮 Inputs Summary

Group Input Description Risk RiskPercentage , RiskReward , FixMoneyRisk , FixLot Define how lot size and risk are managed Lot Mode LotMode Choose between Fixed Lot, Fixed Money, or Percentage EMA Filter EMA20Period , EMA50Period EMA smoothing periods Session Control EnableSessionFilter Enable/disable session restrictions AsiaStart/End , EuropeStart/End , USStart/End Custom session times (GMT+7) Auto Close EnableAutoClose Auto-close opposite trade signals Magic & Others MagicNumber , Slippage , MaxTradesPerDay Expert ID and limits

🧭 Usage Tips

Run on H1 timeframe (one chart per symbol).

Optimize EMA periods and session hours to match your broker’s server time.

Backtest with “Every tick based on real ticks” for accurate results.

Recommended minimum balance: $500 (Risk 25$).







