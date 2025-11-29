Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5

Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5

The Easy Trade Panel is a dedicated trading tool designed to enhance risk control and capital management. This expert advisor includes two main sections:

·        Order execution, position sizing, and risk-reward configuration

·        Trade management features for active positions

Features and Specifications

Category

Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Utilities

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Risk & Capital Control

Time Frame

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading

Markets Supported

Forex – Stocks – Indices

 

Overview

The Easy Trade Panel Expert is designed to safeguard profits and reduce trading risks. Key functionalities include setting multiple take-profit (TP) levels and visualizing risk-to-reward ratios for both buy and sell orders—making it an essential tool for disciplined trade planning.

 

Executing Buy Orders in an Uptrend

On the EUR/USD 1-hour chart, a buy position was opened using the Easy Trade Panel Expert. Traders can enter long positions instantly using the Buy button or set pending buy orders through dedicated configuration options.

 

Executing Sell Orders in an Uptrend

On the EUR/JPY 15-minute chart, a sell trade was executed using the panel’s tools, which allow defining stop loss and take profit levels based on position size. Users can set the stop loss using:

·        Pip value

·        Balance percentage

·        Fixed dollar amount

Additional trade-management functions such as Trailing Stop, BreakEven (Risk-Free), and Partial Close further support effective management of sell positions.

 

Easy Trade Panel Expert Settings

General Settings

·        Time to next bar: Shows remaining time before the candle closes

·        One Click Trading: Enables instant order execution

·        Take Profit: Turns TP functionality on or off

·        Stop Loss: Enables or disables SL

·        Virtual TP & SL: Activates virtual profit/loss levels

·        Partial Close: Closes 50% of active positions

·        Show all TP & SL: Displays server-side orders within the panel

Order Management

·        Buy / Sell: Executes market orders

·        Buy.P / Sell.P: Places pending buy and sell orders

Lot Sizing

·        Volume selection: Choose desired trade size

Risk Management

·        SL Type: Set stop loss by fixed amount, balance percentage, or pip distance

Reward Management

·        Single TP RR: Configure risk-to-reward for one TP level

·        Multiple TP: Set multiple take-profit targets with custom values

Position Management

·        B All: Applies break-even mode to all profitable trades

·        C All: Closes all open positions

·        C Last: Closes the most recent position

·        Visual: Displays a visual risk-to-reward model

·        Position Management Panel: Shows or hides management settings

 

Conclusion

The Easy Trade Panel Expert is a powerful trading utility designed to improve trade execution, risk management, and profit protection. With features such as Risk-Free mode, Partial Close, and multiple TP levels, traders can minimize losses while optimizing returns—resulting in smarter, more controlled trade outcomes.

Altri dall’autore
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a highly practical tool that helps traders identify trading opportunities by pinpointing supply and demand imbalances in the market. These imbalances, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , occur when price moves sharply, leaving a gap between buying and selling pressure. To put it simply, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candlestick—where price did not
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 The RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 is a robust tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to calculate and display the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for active trades. This indicator is particularly valuable for traders managing multiple open positions simultaneously , providing a clear visual overview of risk exposure and helping improve trade management. It displays the R/R values inside a box on the chart, making it easy to assess trades in real t
ZigZag Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool that highlights key highs and lows on price charts. By marking significant turning points—often referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH, HL, LH, LL)—it simplifies trend identification and helps traders better understand market structure. As price moves, it naturally forms consecutive peaks and troughs, which the ZigZag makes easier to see. Correctly interpreting these pivot patterns is essential for recogni
Order Block ICT Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a powerful analytical tool designed for traders who apply ICT and Smart Money Concepts within their trading strategies. Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator highlights critical price levels where institutional orders are concentrated. These zones often act as major turning points in the market, where price reacts strongly due to liquidity imbalances. By identifying these areas, traders can significa
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders. By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.   Market
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is an advanced trading utility built for MetaTrader 5, offering an interactive on-chart control panel that enables smooth trade execution and comprehensive risk monitoring. This expert advisor includes essential automated features such as automatic Stop Loss adjustment to breakeven, Trailing Stop activation, and a real-time countdown displaying the time remaining until the next candlestick forms.   Trade Assistant Expert Specifications The
Refined Order Block Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed around ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights key price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal zones , often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. When the price reaches these critical areas, it may experience signifi
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicatori
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5 The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced and specialized tool designed for capital management, risk control, and efficient trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Equipped with a dedicated management panel, this expert advisor provides traders with powerful features to streamline and enhance their trade execution. Key functionalities include setting risk-to-reward ratios, calculating stop loss levels, placing multiple take-profit targets,
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione