SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA)

SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL).

Key Features & Benefits

Guaranteed Risk Control

Risk-Percent Based Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates the exact lot size required based on your pre-set percentage of account equity (e.g.1.0% Risk). This ensures your risk is always managed and never exceeds your limit.

Automatically calculates the exact lot size required based on your pre-set percentage of account equity (e.g.1.0% Risk). This ensures your risk is always managed and never exceeds your limit. Built-in Lot Limits: Automatically respects the minimum and maximum volume limits of your broker and currency pair.

Automatically respects the minimum and maximum volume limits of your broker and currency pair. Precision Take Profit (TP): TP is calculated instantly and placed based on your chosen Risk-Reward Ratio (RR) (e.g., RR=2.0).

4 Flexible Stop Loss (SL) Modes

Adapt your trading strategy to any market condition with four powerful and flexible SL methods:

Technical Indicators (0-2): Mode 0 (ZigZag): SL is placed automatically based on the latest ZigZag extreme point.

SL is placed automatically based on the latest ZigZag extreme point. Mode 1 (Fractal): SL is placed based on the latest confirmed Fractal high/low.

SL is placed based on the latest confirmed Fractal high/low. Mode 2 (Donchian): SL is placed using the high or low of the last N periods (Donchian Channel). Manual Precision (Mode 3): Horizontal Line SL: Allows you to draw a standard horizontal line on your chart. The EA will instantly read the price level of this line and use it as your exact Stop Loss, combining your manual analysis with the EA's algorithmic Lot and TP calculation.

Visual & Simple Interface

Custom Control Panel: A clean, non-intrusive panel is created directly on your chart.

A clean, non-intrusive panel is created directly on your chart. Information Display: Clearly shows the current Risk Percent , RR , and the active Stop Mode for quick verification

Clearly shows the current , , and the active for quick verification One-Click Execution: Execute BUY or SELL orders with calculated Lot, SL, and TP by simply clicking the custom panel buttons

How SmartRAL Works

Set your desired RiskPercent and RR in the EA Inputs. Select your preferred StopMode (0, 1, 2, or 3). If using Mode 3, draw a horizontal line (JEV_SL_MANUAL by default) at your intended SL price. Click BUY (Auto) or SELL (Auto). SmartRAL PRO instantly calculates and places the trade with the precise Lot, the determined SL price, and the calculated TP price.

Trade smarter, not harder. Get SmartRAL today and take absolute control over your trading risk.



note :

you must install : ZigZag.ex5 at C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators