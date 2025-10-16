Fozzy Alert Indicator MT5

Fozzy Alert Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Fozzy Alert Oscillator in the MetaTrader 5 platform combines three analytical tools — Moving Average (MA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Bollinger Bands — to accurately analyze market conditions and identify key buy and sell zones.

This tool provides a precise framework for trend analysis in financial markets by examining overbought and oversold ranges while filtering signals through the Moving Average for higher accuracy.



Fozzy Alert Indicator Table

Specification Details Category Oscillator – Trading Tool – Overbought/Oversold Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Market All Markets





Fozzy Alert Indicator at a Glance

The Fozzy Alert Indicator is developed based on the interaction between three core technical analysis tools. In this structure, the RSI monitors market oscillations and identifies overbought and oversold zones. Meanwhile, the Moving Average tracks the dominant market trend and, when combined with Bollinger Bands, serves as a filter to detect valid reversal or continuation points.





Indicator in an Uptrend

In an uptrend, when the price enters the oversold zone, it indicates weakening selling pressure and the market’s readiness for reversal. Subsequently, the Moving Average crossing upward through the RSI acts as a confirming signal that strengthens the bullish setup.





Indicator in a Downtrend

In a downtrend, when the price enters the overbought zone, it is the first indication of buyer weakness and the market’s preparation for correction or reversal. Following this, the Moving Average crossing downward through the RSI serves as a confirming signal, creating a valid opportunity for sell entries.





Fozzy Alert Oscillator Settings

The adjustable settings of the Fozzy Alert Indicator are as follows:



• RSI Period: Calculation period of the Relative Strength Index



• RSI MA Period: Moving Average period applied to RSI



• Bands Period: Number of periods for band calculation



• Bands Shift: Shift of the bands relative to the current candlestick



• Bands Deviation: Standard deviation coefficient of the bands



• Alerts ON: Enable alerts



• Message Alert: On-screen text alert



• Email Alert: Alert via email



• Sound Alert: Audio alert



• Sound File: Alert sound file





Conclusion

The Fozzy Alert Indicator in MetaTrader 5 identifies key entry and exit points in financial markets by combining the strengths of Moving Average, Relative Strength Index, and Bollinger Bands. By analyzing overbought and oversold levels, this indicator effectively determines potential reversal or continuation zones, allowing traders to make well-timed and informed trading decisions.