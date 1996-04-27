Handy Renko Chart

Handy Renko Chart Free

This indicator generates a custom Renko offline chart inside MetaTrader 5.
Renko charts are built from price movement only — not time — helping traders identify market trends and filter out noise more clearly.

🔹 Features

  • Fixed brick size in points (user-defined).

  • ATR-based adaptive brick sizing.

  • Option to show/hide wicks.

  • Creates and updates an offline Renko symbol automatically.

  • Opens the Renko chart window (optional).

  • Efficient history building from M1 + live updating.

  • Keeps charts light with a maximum bar history limit.

🔹 Inputs

  • BrickSizePoints – fixed brick size in points.

  • UseATR / ATRPeriod / ATRMultiplier – adaptive brick size calculation.

  • UseWicks – show or hide shadows.

  • OfflinePrefix – prefix for generated Renko symbol.

  • OpenOfflineChart – open Renko chart automatically.

  • MaxBarsToKeep – maximum bars to store in history.

🔹 How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any M1 chart of the symbol you want.

  2. A new symbol will appear in Market Watch (e.g. RENKO_EURUSD_100 ).

  3. The Renko chart opens automatically (if enabled).

  4. Apply your own indicators or EAs to the Renko chart for analysis or strategy building.

⚠️ Notes

  • This tool is free and does not trade automatically.

  • Use it as a charting base for your trading analysis or custom EAs


Prodotti consigliati
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Experts
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicatori
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Experts
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
Indicatori
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Yellow mouse NEO MT5
Vasiliy Kolesov
Experts
Yellow mouse neo   Yellow mouse neo       - fully automatic Expert Advisor designed to test the strategy of the Yellow mouse scalping Expert Advisor with advanced settings and additional filters. To purchase this version, you can contact in a personal. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingal
MACD Gold Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Experts
MACD Gold Pro   è un sistema di trading avanzato basato su un indicatore MACD migliorato e sul canale adattivo DSNA (Dynamic Stochastic Noise Adaptive). Questo EA combina tecnologie innovative per offrire soluzioni intelligenti di trend-following e swing trading. Vantaggi principali Canale dinamico intelligente : L'algoritmo brevettato DSNA regola automaticamente l'ampiezza del canale in base alla volatilità, identificando opportunità sia in mercati trend che laterali. Sistema a triplo filtro :
FiboPlusElliottPlusCME MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilità
Fibo + Elliott + CME The Expert Adviso r is designed as an assistant for manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on  Elliott waves   and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Display data from CME (CME - Chicago Mercantile Exchange Chicago Mercantile Excha
Trading Storm
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
Experts
Trading Storm v2.0 is a professional solution designed for discerning traders seeking a conservative and ultra-secure smart grid strategy. By automatically adapting to market conditions (low, normal, or high volatility), this system dynamically adjusts order spacing, lot progression factors, and take‑profit targets in real time to optimize each position series. Its efficient execution every 30 seconds ensures optimal responsiveness without unnecessary overload, while strict margin checks and min
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Arog mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Forex trading advisor   Arog     is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes transactions using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in code without human intervention. The main task is to instantly make a deal where a person wastes time on analysis and decision-making. Scalp trading or scalping is a short-term trading strategy that a trader uses to frequently make small profits from small price changes that add up to a large amount over time. This strategy is very popular in
Forecast Effective
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Forecast Effective bot works using levels that are formed by the price itself. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable system is obtained. It is recommended to optimize for 1-2 years and work for 3-6 months. This test was carried out on the H1 timeframes and the EURUSD currency pair. Also, this bot, for better profitability, is recommended to be used on several different charts. Bot parameters Type Filling - order execution policy (select for
Grid Balance
Tan Au Phuong
3 (2)
Experts
Strategia di Trading Grid Automatica Grid Balance EA è uno strumento di grid trading potente e altamente personalizzabile, sviluppato in MQL5 . Apre automaticamente ordini di acquisto e vendita, assegna livelli di take-profit individuali per ogni operazione e chiude tutte le posizioni quando si raggiunge l’obiettivo complessivo di profitto, semplificando e ottimizzando l’intero processo di trading automatizzato. È un assistente affidabile per il grid trading che richiede efficienza e disciplina.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (554)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (9)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $50: 17 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram al tu
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilità
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT5 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del   OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT5 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 5. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultar
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni   ] [   DEMO   ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazion
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilità
Easy Trade – Gestione Operativa Intelligente, Semplice e Potente Easy Trade è la soluzione tutto-in-uno per la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader, ideale per chi desidera mantenere il rischio sotto controllo e garantire un’esecuzione fluida. Progettato da zero con il feedback reale dei trader, Easy Trade rende semplice eseguire, monitorare e gestire operazioni su più simboli – senza complicare il tuo flusso di lavoro. Che tu faccia scalping manuale o gestisca un piccolo portafoglio di str
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e inver
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilità
Cerberus the Equity Watcher è uno strumento di gestione del rischio che monitora costantemente il valore della tua equity ed evita grosse perdite causate da EA difettosi o dall'emotivitá. È estremamente utile per i trader sistematici che si affidano a EA che potrebbero contenere bug o che potrebbero non funzionare bene in condizioni di mercato impreviste. Cerberus ti consente di impostare un valore minimo della equity e (opzionalmente) un valore massimo, se uno di questi valori viene raggiunto,
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
Davide Zunino
Utilità
Questo Expert Advisor aspetta che venga aperta una posizione (può essere aperta manualmente, tramite i pulsanti dell'EA o anche tramite mobile) e crea una Griglia di ordini pendenti in stop nella stessa direzione della prima posizione. I parametri di Input vengono usati solo per il primo uso o per l'utilizzo con il Tester Stategia , in seguito vengono salvati in un file in modo da essere mantenuti anche se si dovesse togliere l'EA dallo strumento e poi riutilizzarlo. Attenzione in modalità Teste
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Altri dall’autore
Supertrend Line for MT5
Handy Ban
Indicatori
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The SuperTrend Indicator is a classic trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the current market direction with clarity and precision. Based on Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adapts to price volatility to outline potential support or resistance levels in trending markets. Key Features Trend Visualization Displays color-coded trend lines directly on the chart: • Uptrend – green line • Downtrend – red line Signal Arrows Shows arrows
FREE
Gold Spot Pending Buy Only
Handy Ban
Experts
EA designed to generate pending orders based on the trend and designated take profit value. This EA designed exclusively to work best on GOLD SPOT M5 especially during up trend. User can freely decide to close the open position from this EA or wait until take profit hit. No parameters need to be set as it already set from the EA itself.  This EA do not use Stop Loss due to the applied strategy. Please do fully backtest the EA on the worst condition before use on the real account. Recommended ini
FREE
Resilient Multi Pairs
Handy Ban
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a Combination of Averaging & Martingale. 1. Trend : to define what position the EA should Trade - LONG SHORT ( EA will open both BUY and Sell ) - LONG ONLY ( EA will only open BUY ) - SHORT ONLY ( EA will only open SELL ) 2. Distance between Each Positions - Point value of each Positions   100  : - if 100 Points reached between the last position and current price, new Position will be open by EA - EA will set up a higher volume for this new Position - new TP calculated us
FREE
Order Generate Tools
Handy Ban
5 (1)
Utilità
This is a tool created for scalping. it can generate pending orders with 4 input: 1. Volume : Lot for the Pending Orders 2. Distance : Distance within the Orders in Points 3. Total Order : Total Generated Orders 4. Take Profit : TP for the generated Orders in Points 5. Stop Loss : SL for the generated Orders in Points It also have another tools which can monitor the floating and close at defined profit using Closed at Profit Input What's new: - Stop Loss in Pip
FREE
Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance
Handy Ban
Experts
Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance V 3.0 Precision-Pending Trading Powered by Trend Logic, EMA Crossovers & Smart Floating Loss Control Strategy Summary Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance is a powerful, low-frequency Expert Advisor tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines EMA crossover signals , floating-loss analysis , and smart pending order systems . It is optimized to capture strong price movements in line with trend, while minimizing drawdown through advanced control mechanisms and strict trad
Supertrend Gold MT5
Handy Ban
Experts
SuperTrend Gold MT5 V3.1 – Gold Spot EA Based on SuperTrend Indicator The Supertrend Gold EA MT5 is the automated trading version of our popular Supertrend Line for MT5 indicator. It follows the same proven trend logic, but with the added benefit of fully automatic trade execution and management. The EA enters trades based on SuperTrend signal changes and closes them either when a user-defined Take Profit is reached or when an opposite signal appears. No Stop Loss is used , and all risk is cont
Weekly Gold Pro
Handy Ban
Experts
GoldWeeklyPro EA v1.0 – Precision Gold Trading Once a Week GoldWeeklyPro EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor tailored specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity , it trades once a week , seeking 2–5% profit per trade with strict risk management and professional signal validation. Why Choose GoldWeeklyPro? Stable Performance : +30.8% net gain in 2024 with only 20 trades (90% win rate) Price Action First : Detects strong bullish revers
One Trade Gold pro
Handy Ban
Experts
OneTradeGoldPro EA – High-Precision Gold Trading with Weekly Discipline OneTradeGoldPro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Daily timeframe , designed to trade just once per week based on strong, rule-based logic. Optimized for stability, simplicity , this EA delivers strong performance using RSI and fallback MA breakout strategy — avoiding overtrading, martingale, or grid tactics. 2024 Backtest Results (100 → 411.78 USD) Metric Value Initial Deposit $100 Net
Gold Matrix Pending Pro
Handy Ban
Experts
Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 – Advanced XAUUSD Pending Order EA Smart. Precise. Profitable. Gold Matrix Pending Pro v1.1 is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to trade using smart pending order logic with built-in floating profit management and controlled martingale strategy. The EA focuses on safety, consistency, and automation , making it ideal for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features Pending Order Strategy Places either Buy Stop
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione