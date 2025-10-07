Market Crash Alert Indicator MT5

Market Crash Alert Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Market Crash Alert Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to detect sudden and sharp price jumps in financial markets by analyzing the size of candlestick bodies across specific timeframes. When a candle forms with a significantly larger body than the average within the market’s price structure, it signals an abnormal price fluctuation.

The indicator highlights this event as a critical signal, using either colored oscillator bars or a text alert directly on the chart.



Market Crash Alert Indicator Table

Specification Description Category Momentum – Oscillator – Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Markets





Market Crash Alert Indicator Overview

The Market Crash Alert Indicator focuses on the volatility range of candlesticks to identify unusual price actions within financial markets. Its mechanism revolves around detecting high-momentum candles, which often signal the beginning of fast and directional market movements. The indicator’s output is displayed as colored bars within the oscillator panel, described as follows:

· Green Bars: Represent dominant buying strength, signaling the start or continuation of a strong bullish trend.

· Red Bars: Indicate selling pressure, marking a sharp bearish move in the market.





Uptrend Conditions

The chart below illustrates the Nikkei 225 Index (NIKKEI225) on the 4-hour timeframe. When the green bar’s strength surpasses that of the red bar and its value crosses above 1000, it signifies the beginning of a strong upward trend. Under these conditions, the market enters a powerful bullish phase, offering a potential buy entry opportunity.





Downtrend Conditions

The following chart presents the AUD/JPY currency pair on the 1-minute timeframe. Within this oscillator, when selling pressure dominates buying power, a bearish movement forms.

If the red bar falls below the critical 1000-level, it indicates the start of a strong downward move. At this stage, the indicator displays a text alert on the chart, marking a suitable sell entry zone.





Market Crash Alert Indicator Settings

The customizable settings available in the Market Crash Alert Oscillator are as follows:

· Lookback – Defines the historical reference period.

· Candle Size – Measures the candlestick body size.





Conclusion

The Market Crash Alert Oscillator identifies buyer and seller pressure by comparing the strength of green and red bars. This technical tool not only reveals price direction, but also quantifies momentum strength by determining whether bar values breach the 1000+ and 1000– thresholds. These critical levels serve as key indicators for spotting high-momentum price moves and detecting strong liquidity inflows within the market.