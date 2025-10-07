TMA True Indicator MT5

TMA True Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The TMA True Indicator is recognized as an essential tool in technical analysis, designed to analyze price fluctuations and identify market trends. It serves as an enhanced version of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA), addressing one of the most common issues of traditional indicators — the repainting problem (when signals change after appearing on the chart).

As a result, it provides traders with more reliable and accurate market data.

Specifications Table of the TMA True Indicator

Below are the key specifications of the TMA True Indicator:

Category Bands and Channels – Moving Average – Overbought & Oversold Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets

TMA True Indicator at a Glance

The TMA True Indicator generates a dynamic channel that visualizes overbought and oversold market conditions. The upper red band represents overbought levels, while areas below the lower blue band indicate oversold conditions and potential price reversals.

Buy Trade Setup

On the EUR/CHF 1-hour chart, the price touches the lower (blue) band of the TMA True Indicator. This movement signals an oversold condition in the market, suggesting that a price correction or bullish reversal may be forthcoming.

Sell Trade Setup

On the Solana (SOL) 30-minute chart, the price enters the overbought zone, which serves as a potential sell signal. Depending on the main market trend and their individual trading strategy, traders may consider initiating short positions when such conditions appear.

TMA True Indicator Settings

The adjustable input parameters for the TMA True Indicator include:

TMA_Period: Defines the calculation period of the Triangular Moving Average.

ATR_Period: Specifies the number of candles used in the Average True Range (ATR) calculation.

ATR_Mult: Controls the band width by adjusting the multiplier value based on ATR.

Conclusion

The TMA True Indicator combines the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and the Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic trading channel.It effectively highlights key price zones, including overbought and oversold levels, offering traders a clearer view of market momentum and volatility for more informed decision-making.