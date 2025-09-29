ML Moving Average Indicator MT5

Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator MT5

The Machine Learning Moving Average indicator, built on machine learning and statistical methods, is designed to separate the dominant market trend from scattered and volatile price movements.

This indicator not only provides a moving average line to illustrate the overall trend but also draws surrounding bands to define the potential range of price fluctuations.

Specification Table of the Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator

Category Moving Average – Signal and Forecast – Machine Learning Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Trend-following Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All markets

Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator at a Glance

Signal generation in the Machine Learning MA indicator is determined by the relationship between price and its surrounding bands.

When the price crosses above the upper band , the indicator issues a buy signal .

When the price crosses below the lower band, it issues a sell signal.

Buy Signal

On the Ethereum (ETH) chart in the 1-hour timeframe, the price moved above the upper band, with the candle closing beyond it.

In this case, the indicator detected the breakout and issued a buy signal, marked with a blue indicator.

Sell Signal

On the GBP/USD chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the indicator identified a drop below the lower band.

As a result, it issued a sell signal, highlighted with a red marker, reflecting the prevailing downward momentum.

Settings of the Machine Learning Moving Average Indicator

The settings panel of the Machine Learning Moving Average indicator includes the following parameters:

Window size : Number of data points used for moving average calculation

Forecast : Prediction level and responsiveness of the indicator

Sigma : Smoothing parameter or standard deviation

Multiplicative Factor : Expansion coefficient of the bands

Source : Type of input data (from price)

Upperline : Upper boundary of the price fluctuation range

Lowerline : Lower boundary of the price fluctuation range

Conclusion

The Machine Learning Moving Average indicator is a modern analytical tool. By applying machine learning algorithms and statistical models, it filters the dominant market trend from volatile movements.

Alongside the moving average line, this indicator provides upper and lower bands to define potential price fluctuation ranges.



