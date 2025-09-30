CAP Zone Recovery Panel EA MT5

MeetAlgo Zone Recovery Trade Panel MT5 is a powerful new product built on top of our flagship Zone Recovery System, combining the ease of a chart-based trading panel with the intelligence of individual trade management. While it shares the same recovery engine as Zone Recovery EA PRO and Zone Recovery Manual EA, this version offers something completely unique: a multi-pair, panel-based manual trading experience with per-trade recovery control — all from one interface.


What’s New in This Version?

  • Built-in Chart Panel: Easily open BUY, SELL, or Pending orders using a clean, responsive on-chart panel — no need to manually place trades through MT5’s native interface.
  • Multi-Pair Trading Support: You can place and manage trades across multiple symbols from a single chart. Just enable multi-pair mode and select your desired pair from the panel dropdown.
  • Magic Number Control: The panel allows you to select from multiple Magic Numbers, so you can manage trades with different recovery profiles independently.
  • Per-Trade Recovery System: Every trade opened through the panel is managed individually using our proven Zone Recovery Algorithm — even across different pairs or magic numbers.

What is Zone Recovery Trading?

Zone Recovery is a professional-grade hedging strategy, often referred to as the Surefire Forex Hedging System. When a trade goes into drawdown, the system does not close it in loss. Instead, it opens an opposite direction trade at a predefined distance with a calculated lot multiplier. This creates a price zone where profits can be locked in regardless of whether the market moves up or down. Once the Take Profit of the total position is reached, all trades are closed — in net profit.


How the Panel Works

  1. Launch the EA on any chart and select your desired Magic Number and Symbol.
  2. Set your preferred lot size, Take Profit, and order type (instant or pending).
  3. Open trades directly from the panel using the BUY, SELL, or Pending Order buttons.
  4. The EA will manage each trade individually — applying its recovery logic only to that trade — even across different pairs and different Magic Numbers.


Whether the market goes up or down — your trade cycle ends in profit.


Key Benefits

  • Panel-based manual trading for quick execution
  • Individually managed recovery per trade, across any pair
  • Supports Multi-Magic + Multi-Pair logic
  • No Stop Loss required — smart recovery replaces it
  • Advanced features: Take Profit, Recovery Gap, Lot Multiplier, Break Even, Trailing Stop
  • Works with Forex, CFDs, Indices, Crypto, and more


Who is it for?

  • Traders who prefer manual trading but want recovery automation
  • Scalpers and short-term traders managing multiple pairs
  • Traders who want an intuitive panel UI to execute and manage risk
  • Anyone already using the Zone Recovery system and looking for a visual interface


Requirements

  • Only works with trades opened through the panel
  • Ensure hedging is enabled on your broker account
  • Sufficient margin is required to handle recovery positions
  • Recommended for MT5 Hedging accounts only


