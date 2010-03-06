Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT5

The Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT5 is a versatile indicator designed for detecting price breakouts, evaluating trend strength, and assessing market momentum. Unlike classic Bollinger Bands, this oscillator dynamically adjusts to price fluctuations, delivering sharper and more reliable signals for trend continuation or reversal scenarios.

Specifications Table of Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator

Below are the key specifications of the Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator:

Category Oscillator – Momentum – Bands & Channels Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Financial Markets

Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands in Action

This oscillator not only highlights momentum but also generates clear buy and sell signals.

When the momentum line pushes above the upper band, the central line of the bands turns green , signaling a potential buying opportunity.

, signaling a potential buying opportunity. Conversely, when the momentum line breaks below the lower band, the central line switches to red, issuing a sell signal.

Buy Signal

On the USD/JPY 30-minute chart, the yellow momentum line rises above the upper band. Immediately after, the midline shifts to green, confirming a buy setup.

Sell Signal

On the NZD/USD 1-hour chart, the momentum line falls beneath the lower band. At that point, the midline turns red, triggering a sell signal for traders.

Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator Settings

The customizable inputs of the Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT5 include:

DPO Period: Number of bars for Detrended Price Oscillator calculation

Number of bars for Detrended Price Oscillator calculation DPO Price: Price type for DPO evaluation

Price type for DPO evaluation DPO MA Method: Type of moving average for DPO

Type of moving average for DPO Mobo Period: Time period for calculating Mobo Bands

Time period for calculating Mobo Bands Deviation Calculation: Method of computing standard deviation

Method of computing standard deviation Upper Band Deviation: Value for plotting the upper band

Value for plotting the upper band Lower Band Deviation: Value for plotting the lower band

Value for plotting the lower band ALERT: Enable/disable alert notifications

Enable/disable alert notifications EMAIL: Activate email alerts

Activate email alerts NOTIFICATION: Push notification settings

Push notification settings MESSAGE_TIMEOUT: Delay between alert messages

Delay between alert messages MESSAGE_SUBJECT: Define the subject line for alerts

Conclusion

The Mobo Momentum Breakout Bands Oscillator MT5 blends momentum measurement with deviation-based bands, offering a clear framework for trade entries and exits. Signals are derived from price breaking above or below the bands, making the tool valuable for filtering sideways conditions.

Additionally, it supports multiple alert options, including email and notifications, which can be configured easily within the settings.