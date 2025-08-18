Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4

The Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 applies dynamic-colored dots to visually represent the direction of the market trend. In this indicator, the dots appear either above or beneath the candlesticks to signal momentum shifts. Specifically, blue dots below the candles highlight bullish movement, while pink dots above the candles confirm bearish momentum.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Table of Features for Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator

The main characteristics of the Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 are summarized below:

Category

Technical Tool – Signal & Forecast – Volatility

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Suitable for Beginners

Indicator Type

Trend Continuation – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading

Market

Applicable to All Asset Classes

 

Quick Overview of Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator

This tool instantly updates dot colors when a reversal or trend continuation is detected, providing clear entry and exit signals. It also issues alerts in real-time through push notifications, emails, or sound alarms to keep traders informed without delay.

 

Buy Setup Example

On the Binance Coin (BNB) chart in the 1-hour timeframe, once the pink dots were broken upward, a series of blue dots formed, validating the continuation of an upward price trend.

 

Sell Setup Example

In the USD/CAD hourly chart, after a bullish move, the sequence of blue dots was breached from above. Following this, a consistent pattern of pink dots marked the start and extension of a bearish phase.

 

Settings of the Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator

Key adjustable parameters for this indicator include:

  • Step: Incremental step for generating dots.
  • Maximum: Upper limit for acceleration in calculations.
  • Precision: Decimal accuracy for value display.
  • ALERT: Enables or disables sound alerts on trend shifts.
  • EMAIL: Sends signals via email when activated.
  • NOTIFICATION: Push notifications for instant alerts.
  • MESSAGE_TIMEOUT: Interval between multiple alerts (seconds).
  • MESSAGE_SUBJECT: Custom subject line for notifications or emails.

 

Conclusion

The Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 is an efficient tool for tracking trend direction and spotting reversal opportunities. With its color-coded dots and multi-channel alert system, it enhances trading decisions by providing quick and reliable signals.

Customizable settings such as step size, precision, and notification preferences make it adaptable to different strategies, from scalping to swing trading.

Indicatori
Gratis solo fino alla fine della settimana Il seguente indicatore deve essere utilizzato e contestualizzato secondo le vostre metodologie di trading. Offre ottimi spunti operativi e individua zone di repulsione sulle linee tracciate. È possibile personalizzare diversi parametri. L'indicatore traccerà tre livelli sopra e sotto il prezzo di apertura su D1, W1 e MN1. Fornirà l'ADR giornaliero e mostrerà altre due sessioni giornaliere (fascia EUROPA e fascia USA). Si possono modificare i colori del
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to detect potential trend reversal patterns in the market. Built on classic chart pattern logic, this MT4 indicator identifies two key formations: the Head and Shoulders Top (Bearish) and the Inverse Head and Shoulders (Bullish). These patterns are widely recognized for signaling the end of a trend and the beginning of a new one. «Indicator
FREE
Donchain Channel Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Donchain Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Donchain Channel indicator, available on MetaTrader 4, is designed to identify the beginning of trends during market retracements and pullbacks. It plots channels based on the highet high and lowest low over a user-defined period. A breakout above the upper band signals a buying opportunity, while a breakout below the lower band indicates a sell signal.This tool is particularly useful in trending and volatile markets but may perform less effectively in
FREE
Divergence And Convergence MACD
Stephen Reynolds
3 (4)
Indicatori
Divergence Convergence MACD is based on the classical divergence and convergence methods of charting. Divergence is when we get higher highs and lower lows on our uptrend but which are not supported by our indicator which makes lower highs and therefore signals the underlying momentum is failing and so a reversal might occur. Vice versa for downtrend. Convergence is when the higher highs and higher lows of an uptrend are also confirmed by our indicator making lower lows which helps us confirm th
FREE
Leonardo Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Leonardo Harmonic Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Leonardo Harmonic Pattern Indicator is recognized as one of the most accurate tools for identifying price reversal zones using Fibonacci ratios in technical analysis. Designed for MetaTrader 4, this classic chart pattern indicator is similar to the Bat Pattern but differs significantly in its Fibonacci levels. By clearly identifying the XA to CD wave sequences, traders can pinpoint precise entry or exit points. Key Fibonacci levels like 50%,
FREE
Swan Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Swan Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 Download the Swan Harmonic Pattern Indicator, a harmonic pattern tool for MT4 designed to detect potential price reversal points and forecast future market movements. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to display two distinct variations: the Black Swan and White Swan patterns, applicable in both bullish and bearish market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Swan Harmonic Pattern Indicator
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.56 (57)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore identifica i pattern armonici più popolari che predicono i punti di inversione del mercato. Questi modelli armonici sono formazioni di prezzo che si ripetono costantemente nel mercato forex e suggeriscono possibili movimenti di prezzo futuri / Versione MT5 gratuita Inoltre, questo indicatore è dotato di un segnale di entrata nel mercato e di vari take profit e stop loss. Va notato che, sebbene l'indicatore di pattern armonico possa fornire segnali di acquisto/vendita da solo,
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore mostra segnali basati sull'oscillatore RSI terminale sul grafico. È possibile filtrare i segnali ripetuti. Qui l'oscillatore viene utilizzato per cercare un segnale inverso. È raccomandato come punto di ingresso nelle strategie swing e nel trading dai livelli. È disponibile una dashboard multi-valuta. Con esso, puoi facilmente passare da un grafico all'altro. Nelle discussioni sui prodotti, è possibile suggerire un algoritmo in cui è possibile incorporare un dashboard. Parametri
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
5 (4)
Indicatori
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
FREE
ABC Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
ABC Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The ABC Harmonic Pattern indicator is a popular technical analysis tool, particularly effective for identifying harmonic reversal patterns. It works by detecting symmetrical price movements and exact Fibonacci ratios to determine the likely reversal point at D. This indicator functions automatically and visually illustrates the full pattern structure using red lines on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  ABC Harmoni
FREE
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a dedicated technical analysis tool that leverages Fibonacci ratios and pivot point analysis to identify harmonic patterns on price charts. Developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, this indicator helps traders quickly recognize the Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern with visual clarity.Using this tool, traders can detect changes in market structure and make timely decisions based on the completion of the p
FREE
Resistance and Support Indicator mt4
David Muriithi
5 (5)
Indicatori
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
FREE
Auto Andrews Pitchfork indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
Auto Andrews Pitchfork indicator MT4 The Auto Andrews Pitchfork indicator MT4 is a technical analysis utility developed for MetaTrader 4 that identifies dynamic support and resistance zones based on price swings. This tool integrates well with MACD and determines three recent pivot points to draw a trio of parallel lines forming a pitchfork shape. The central median line of the pitchfork is a crucial level—acting as either a potential reversal points or confirming a trend continuation when breac
FREE
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator provides an automated and visual display of the Dragon reversal pattern. This pattern typically forms shapes resembling the letters “M” or “W” and is used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ). Built upon the XABCD wave framework, this MT4 indicator leverages Fibonacci ratios to recognize Dragon pattern formations. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Dragon Harmonic Pattern Ind
FREE
Wolf Wave Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Wolf Wave Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Wolf Wave Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized technical analysis tool designed to detect wave structures within the financial markets. This indicator is particularly effective in identifying the Wolf Wave Pattern, which consists of five distinct geometric waves signaling potential market reversals. By using this indicator, traders can optimize their entry and exit points based on precise pattern recognition. «Indicator Installation & U
FREE
