Shogun Trade

[English Translation]

SHOGUN TRADE - The "Answer" found after 15 years of trading.

"15 years of trading, 7 years of selling tools. This is the 'Final Answer' I reached after a long journey of losses."

I studied every method, sought the Holy Grail, and failed repeatedly. Despite vast knowledge, I couldn't win. But finally, I arrived at the market truth. I coded everything into this tool.

SHOGUN TRADE - Dow Theory x Full Automatic Trend Monitor

[Overview] Based on the market truth "Dow Theory," this system monitors all 7 timeframes (M1 to D1) 24 hours a day. It acts as your "Military Tactician" (Gunshi), clearly showing you "Buy or Sell" with colors and arrows. It turns hesitation into conviction and commands the market trend.

[Key Features]

  • 📊 Master All Timeframes (Dashboard): Check the trend direction (Red/Green) from M1 to D1 at a glance on the dashboard. Prevents counter-trend trading risks.

  • 📐 Automatic Charting: Automatically draws troublesome Channels, Fibonacci Retracements/Expansions, and TP/SL lines on the chart.

  • 🎯 High Probability Signals: "Golden Trend" signals light up only when aligned with higher timeframes. Includes an "ADX Filter" to avoid range markets (whipsaws).

  • 🎨 8 UI Themes: Cyber, Gold, Monochrome, etc. Change the design with one click to match your mood.

  • 🔔 Full Notification System: Instantly notifies you of "Trend Reversals," "All Timeframe Synchronization," and "Signal Entries" via Pop-up, Mobile Push, and Email.

[Trading Strategy]

  1. Check the colors of the higher timeframes (H1/H4) on the Dashboard.

  2. Enter when a signal of the same color appears.

  3. Big Chance: When all timeframes align in the same color (Synchronization), it is a strong opportunity.

  4. Exit: Use the automatically drawn Channels or Fibonacci lines for reliable exits.

[Message from Developer] "Win simply, Win beautifully." For beginners, it is a "Market Compass." For experts, it is the "Ultimate Time-Saving Tool." Here is the culmination of 15 years of experience and 7 years of development.


Altri dall’autore
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
Indicatori
️ KATANA Scalper Pro さらに進化！ 新機能 Trend Filter (トレンドフィルター) パネル右下のボタンで瞬時に切り替え可能。 ON (緑):   KATANA独自のトレンドロジックにより、逆張りシグナルを完全に排除。 安全にトレンドフォローを行います。 オフ(グレー):   フィルターを解除し、すべてのFVGシグナルを表示。 急激な反転や指標時の爆発的なボラティリティを狙う際に有効です。 ADXモニター 現在のトレンドの強さをリアルタイム監視。 「Strong」表示の時は、多少の戻しを恐れず強気に攻めるチャンスです。 マルチタイムフレーム (MTF) チャート上のボタン一つで、上位足のシグナルを確認可能。 【重要】推奨通貨ペアとトレード戦略 このロジックは「値幅（ボラティリティ）」を燃料とします。 動きの小さいレンジ相場ではなく、以下の銘柄・時間帯での使用を強く推奨します。 推奨銘柄(Best Performance)   … KATANAとの相性が最高です。   ゴールド(XAUUSD)   … トレンド発生時の爆発力を捉えます。   ビ
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Indicatori
Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
Katana scalper
Yuki Miyake
Indicatori
️ KATANA Scalper ️ Stop Gambling. Start Investing. End your search for the Holy Grail. Experience the shock of "100% Non-Repainting" logic that changed my life. [ Why do "THEY" always win? ] Let's be honest. I used to be a losing trader just like many others. RSI, Stochastic, MACD... I tried every indicator, bought expensive courses, and cluttered my charts with complex lines. Yet, my funds kept decreasing. I felt like the market was rigged against me. The turning point was meeting a real "Ins
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
Indicatori
聖杯探しの旅は、ここで終わり。 「結局、ダウ理論とプライスアクションだった」——そう気づいたトレーダーへ贈る最終回答。リペイントなしの「READY→GO」2段階エントリーシステムと、損切りライン自動描画機能を搭載した、プロ仕様のトレード支援コックピット。 「複雑なインジケーターを買い漁るのは、もうやめませんか？」 派手な広告、リペイントする聖杯ツール、複雑怪奇なアルゴリズム……。 あなたもこれまでに、数多くのインジケーターを試し、そして失望してきたのではないでしょうか。 「なぜ勝てないのか？」 その答えに、あなたはもう薄々気づいているはずです。 それは、あなたが悪いのではありません。「道具選び」が間違っていただけなのです。 相場の世界に魔法の杖はありません。あるのは、100年前から変わらない**「ダウ理論」 と、投資家心理が形作る 「プライスアクション（ローソク足）」 という、あまりに 「ありきたりな真実（王道）」**だけです。 このツールは、そんな**「一周回って本質に気づいたトレーダー」 のために開発されました。 これは、夢を見るためのオモチャではありません。 現実の相場で利益
Global Dow Theory
Yuki Miyake
Indicatori
Title: Global Dow Theory - The Ultimate Trend Definition Tool [Non-Repainting] Overview: "Is the market Up or Down?" Stop guessing. Global Dow Theory visualizes market trends based on the classic "Dow Theory". It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Trend Reversals. With a logic that NEVER repaints , it provides you with the same market awareness as professional traders instantly. Key Features: Non-Repainting Logic The trend direction is fixed the moment a swing high/low is broken.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione