Gann dynamic square MT5

The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5 Lite.is one of the best known technical analysis tools inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry.

The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5 is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high or low. This method tends to be more accurate when applied along the major axes of the square. To generate the Naveen Dynamic  Square, the numbers are either incremented or decremented from the central value. This mathematical system is a valuable resource in predicting future price movements.

100% Auto Scaled no need to know chart scale and screen size ...etc. World's First auto scale dynamic square for charts geometric environment.

Note :- their is no internal cross overs or diagonal angles only square and one inside square. 


Core Construction Elements

Time-Price Relationship: After that, it is necessary to divide the obtained value by the time spent by the market on moving from the top to the top or, respectively, from the bottom to the bottom The dynamic aspect comes from how the box adjusts to different time periods and price movements.

Grid Structure: To establish a time/price grid, divide the square into eighths or sixteenths, both from top to bottom and from left to right. This creates a geometric framework for analysis.

Key Features of Dynamic Gann Boxes

Geometric Analysis: Gann analysis is based on geometric and mathematical rules. The angles and lines drawn with Gann Boxes are exact and constant which provides traders with an organized and methodical approach to understand the prevailing trend of the market.

Multiple Applications: By aligning the box from a significant pivot point, traders can predict potential price movements and identify key levels of support and resistance Gann Boxand can help forecast future market cycles by analyzing the symmetry of past price movements and projecting Gann Box them forward.

Dynamic Functionality

Automatic Detection: Automatic Square Detection - Identifies completed squares where price movement equals time movement Future Projections - Shows forming squares with projected completion points.

Flexible Configuration: The exact price and time levels can be set by users in accordance to their strategy. The Gann Box can be applied across various markets to forecast key price and time levels and can be used with or without angles 

Trading Applications

Dynamic Gann boxes serve multiple purposes:

  • Support/Resistance identification through geometric price levels
  • Cycle prediction using time-price symmetry
  • Trend analysis by measuring price movements against time
  • Market timing through geometric relationships


A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicatori
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
Forex Relative Performance MT5
Rabia Moufid
Indicatori
Forex Relative Performance indicator This indicator calculates the relative strength of major currencies against the US dollar. The basic idea behind this indicator is "to buy strong currency and to sell weak currency". This indicator allows you to quickly identify the best forex pair to trade according to your trading style (Intraday, Scalping, Swing, or Long Term)
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicatori
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
