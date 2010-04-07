New Murrey Math Levels Indicator MT5
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator on MetaTrader 5
The New Murrey Math Levels Indicator applies a mathematical model to outline precise horizontal levels that represent balance points within market pricing on the MetaTrader 5 platform. These plotted levels range from +2/8 down to -2/8, each carrying a specific function within the market framework.
Acting as adaptive zones, they often serve as potential turning points, active support/resistance lines, or indicators of overbought and oversold market states. This systematic arrangement assists traders in pinpointing optimal entry and exits zones with greater precision.
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator Table
|
Category
|
Support and Resistance – Trading Tool – Levels
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Breakout – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Trading Market
|
All Markets
Overview of the New Murrey Math Levels Indicator
By mapping 13 strategically significant price levels, the Murrey Math methodology offers a structured lens for interpreting price movement in relation to market balance. Each level influences potential continuation or reversal depending on its location, with key examples including:
- Level 4/8: The market's midpoint zone, often a pivot area where price consolidates or reverses.
- Levels 8/8 and 0/8: Representing extreme overbought (8/8) and oversold (0/8) territories, frequently associated with strong reversal potential.
- Levels +2/8 and -2/8: Zones beyond typical volatility limits, where breakouts demand strong momentum and confirmed trading volume.
Indicator in an Uptrend
In the 4-hour chart of the USD/JPY pair, a bullish formation above the 4/8 level can signal a healthy equilibrium favoring buyers. In such conditions, upward momentum may push toward higher targets like 6/8 and eventually 8/8.
Indicator in a Downtrend
The GBP/AUD 4-hour chart demonstrates that when price drops below the 3/8 level and holds there, sellers maintain control. This scenario often leads to moves toward 2/8 and possibly 0/8, with the 2/8 level acting as a decision point for trend continuation or reversal.
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator Settings
- P: Core parameter for calculation.
- StepBack: Defines how many bars back the analysis extends.
- Comments: Option to show explanatory notes on the chart.
Conclusion
The New Murrey Math Levels Indicator delivers a systematic approach to mapping support, resistance, and probable turning zones via fixed numerical thresholds. Midpoint levels like 4/8 indicate balance, while extremes at 0/8 and 8/8 are common technical reversal points.
Observing price reactions around these boundaries in the context of momentum and market structure can help identify high-probability trading opportunities.