Moon light
- Experts
- Kazuya Koizumi
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 12 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
A MT5 EA product "Moon light"
- CryptoCurrency (BTCUSD) is the main target
- As a guideline, it is preferable for the spread to be 3500 or less.
- Profit target of 1.5 to 2 times the margin in 3 days is assumed
- Set the target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close the position when it is reached, and stop operation
- If +25% or more profit is not generated 12 hours to 1 day after the start of operation, stop operation and try again in a few days
- Profit is confirmed only by trailing stop of SL without setting TP
- Entry point is a local decision as follows
- Average 7 DOWN < Buy_differential
- iOpen DOWN DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY
- Average DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY
- Mid price 2 step 6 UP < sell_differential && iHigh(1) > currentRate_bid
- iHigh UP UP UP DOWN > Sell_differential2 = SELL
- iOpen(1) - iClose(1) > (2) - (2) * 3 > Sell_differential or iClose(1) - iOpen(1) > (2) - (2) * 3 > Buy_differential
- You can select the default behavior of closing SELL positions when a BUY order is placed, and closing BUY positions when a SELL order is placed.
- When a cross is detected by the MA, it will force a state in which SELL positions are closed (golden cross) when a BUY order is placed for a certain period of time, and BUY positions are closed (dead cross) when a SELL order is placed.
See the blog (Star light info) for sample setfiles for short-term operations of BTCUSD and ETHUSD.