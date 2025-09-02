CalcWave

CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart)

CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets.

Key Features

  • Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators

  • Comprehensive risk and equity management built in for capital preservation

  • Modular design with multiple mathematical “equations” working in harmony

  • Crafted from two decades of trading expertise and market observations

Why It Works

Markets have shifted dramatically since COVID. CalcWave’s logic was developed and locked based on these new conditions:

  • Reacts to global volatility, not fixed indicator thresholds

  • Balances systematic entries with strict stop-loss and lot-sizing controls

  • Ensures trades align with sound money-management principles

User Customization

  • The only adjustable parameter is lot size—everything else is optimized and secured

  • Requires a stable VPS to guarantee uninterrupted operation and optimal execution

License & Support

  • Initial 100 licenses available at $1,000 each

  • Subsequent licenses priced at $5,000

  • Lifetime access to updates and dedicated support from the developer

Invest in a mathematically driven, fully automated trading partner. Sit back, deploy CalcWave on your VPS, and watch it navigate today’s markets with precision. EA will run on daily chart and H1 chart only. 


