MACD Dashboard

Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader. On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing the Zero level. By clicking on a cell, the given symbol and period opens. You can also see the divergence (Regular and Hidden) between Price and MACD Line, and the divergence between Price and Histogram. So, you can easily scan all pairs and symbols for all timeframes to find a cross of the MACD panel main and Signal line or Zero-level.

Hotkey to show/hide the Dashboard is "D" by default.

Hotkey to enable/disable the Popup chart is "C" by default.

Hotkeys to toggle Arrows on the chart '1' and '2' and '3' .

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator (or "oscillator") is a collection of three time series calculated from historical price data, most often the closing price. These three series are: the MACD series proper, the "signal" or "average" series, and the "divergence" series which is the difference between the two. The MACD series is the difference between a "fast" (short period) exponential moving average (EMA), and a "slow" (longer period) EMA of the price series. The average series is an EMA of the MACD series itself.





Parameters

Fast MA period — period for Fast average calculation

Slow MA period — period for Slow average calculation

Signal MA period — period for their difference averaging

Applied price — type of price that is used

Fast MA Method — smoothing type for Fast average.

Slow MA Method — smoothing type for Slow average

Signal MA Method — smoothing type for Signal average. Methods can have one of the following values:

Simple averaging - SMA;



Exponential averaging - EMA;



Smoothed averaging - SMMA;



Linear-weighted averaging - LWMA;



Max bars to calculate (0-all bars).

Divergence Histogram. Method for finding

Divergence MACD Line. Method for finding

Regular divergence



Hidden divergence



Both



disable

Divergence. Minimum bars to be visible in a cell

Divergence. Depth

Divergence. Deviation

Divergence. Backstep

All calculation only on closed barsSet of Pairs (multi-symbol):

— Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT;

— Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".

— Current pair — show only the current pair.

Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon)

Pairs (separated ONLY by a semicolon and have exact letter case)

Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) (multi time frame - MTF)

Sort pairs

Clear the chart at startup

Position on chart

X offset (pix)

Y offset (pix)

Allow to move the table manually

Refresh dashboard every (seconds)

Open the pair in a new window

Chart template

Code arrow Up

Code arrow Down

Code Stop

Color arrow Up

Color arrow Down

Color when the MACD line crosses the Signal line Up

Color when the MACD line crosses the Signal line Down

Color cell above Zero

Color cell below Zero

Transparency (0-255)

Font name

Font size

Disable pair header

Disable tf header

Highlight the current Pair and TF

Highlight text color

Highlight border color

Highlight color for pair selection

Header text color

Table color

Text color

Color scheme



Alerts

Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon)

Check alerts only on bar closing

MACD line crosses Signal line Up

MACD line crosses Signal line Down

Zero level is crossed by MACD line

Zero level is crossed by Signal line

Regular divergence (Classic divergence)

Hidden divergence (Reverse divergence)

Pop up alert

Push notifications

E-mail notifications

Sound alert



Popup chart

Enable Popup chart on startup

Visualization mode:

Traditional (true) MACD

MetaQuotes MACD

MACD line color

Signal line color

Histogram color

Candle size

Width (pix)

Height (pix)

Y-offset (pix, +/-)

Font size

Font name

Transparency (0-255)

Enable text tooltip in the table

Show Divergence Arrow

Show Divergence Line



Hotkeys

Hotkey to show/hide the Dashboard

Hotkey to enable/disable the Popup chart

Hotkey to toggle Arrows 'MACD crosses Signal line'

Hotkey to toggle Arrows 'MACD line crosses Zero level'

Hotkey to toggle 'Divergence'

Current Chart

Show arrows when MACD crosses Signal line

Code Buy (Lines crossover)

Code Sell (Lines crossover)

Show arrows when MACD line crosses Zero level

Code Buy (Zero crossover)

Code Sell (Zero crossover).