Candle Countdown With Alerts
- Georgiy Gazaryan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading.
That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help:
- If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed.
- This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading.
- The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure.
- You can set a timer to create a preview of planned news, so you can check the market response to it.
- You can set an indicator to send an alert/warning seconds before the candle closes.
Notifications/Alerts/Alerts can be sent to:
- Screen alert
- Mobile application