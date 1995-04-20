Candle Countdown With Alerts

We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading.





That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help:





If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed.

This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading.

The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure.

You can set a timer to create a preview of planned news, so you can check the market response to it.

You can set an indicator to send an alert/warning seconds before the candle closes.

Notifications/Alerts/Alerts can be sent to:

Screen alert

Email

Mobile application



