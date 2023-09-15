Magnifier Ruler Crosshair

5
The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler (Time and Price scales), and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for displaying, customize size and color of each element.

The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales.
Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart.

You can find the latest demo on the comments page.  Demo version only works on the USDJPY pair.
The Time Scale marks the chart according to round periods of time. You can set a time shift so that you can see local time on the scale, not the broker's time (so it is display local time on your chart instead of MT time). The time format can be set to either 24-hour or 12-hour.
Hotkey 'T' - show/hide the Time Scale.

The Price Scale marks the chart vertically. You can set the format for displaying numbers and rounding prices.
Hotkey 'P' - show/hide the Price Scale.

The Crosshair can show the price, time, number of bars, number of points, percentage, profit calculated according to the specified lot (profit by lot), lot calculated according to the specified amount of money (lot by risk). If the amount is calculated incorrectly, try enabling the "Recalc Profit if Symbol currency differs from Account currency" parameter.
Hotkey 'C' - show/hide the  Crosshair.

The Bar Information is the tooltip showing information about a candle (show candle Info). In addition to the standard OHLC, you can choose the time format, see the size of the candle body and shadows (in points, percentages and money), and the percentage change in price. And the True Range of the bar.
Hotkey 'B' by default.

To disable/enable standard MT scales, the hotkey 'M' is specified.


Parameters

Show Crosshair
Show Time Scale 
Show Price Scale 
Show Zoom chart
Hide MT's Time Scale 
Hide MT's Price Scale 
Hide MT's Crosshair
Always show mouse on the Scales
Numbers format:

  • 12345.00
  • 12345,00
  • 12 345.00
  • 12 345,00
  • 12,345.00
  • 12.345,00

Allow to move Scales manually
Ink color (None-default)
BG color (None-default)
Ink Select
BG Select
Transparency (0-255)
Color scheme

-     -   -- ---- Crosshair ---- --   -     -
Show price text
Show bars text
Show points text
Show percentage text
Show Volume text
Always show hh:mm text
Always show price on the Crosshair
Show 'Profit by Lot' - this parameter will calculate profit according to the specified lot value.
Lot to calculate 'Profit by Lot'
Decimal places for calculating 'Profit by Lot'
Show 'Lot by Money' - this parameter will calculate the lot size required to earn a given amount of money.
Money to calculate 'Lot by Money'
Decimal places for calculating 'Lot by Money'
Recalc Profit if Symbol currency differs from Account currency
Color
Width
Style
Font name
Font size

-     -   -- ---- Time Scale ---- --   -     -
Time Scale mode:

  • usual
  • advanced

Hours offset (shift of your time from the broker's time +/-)
Minutes offset (shift of your time from the broker's time +/-)
Mouse Date format:

  • disable
  • dd Mon
  • Mon dd
  • dd Mon yyyy
  • Mon dd yyyy
  • yyyy.mm.dd
  • yyyy.dd.mm
  • yyyy

Mouse Time format:

  • disable
  • 12-hour clock
  • 24-hour clock

Scale First Date format 
Scale Next Date format
Scale Time format
Precise time scale 
Use a fixed scale to adjust the height of the candles
Font style. Mouse 
Font style. Scale First Date
Font style. Scale Next Date
Font style. Scale Time
Font name
Font size
Position on chart
Y-offset (pix)
Color odd (None-off)
Color even (None-off)

-     -   -- ---- Price Scale ---- --   -     -
Show Ask.
Show Bid.
Round numbers - rounding of price values on the scale, auto or a given value.
Round nums. Font name
Round nums. Font size
Round nums. Font style
Round nums. Min space between lines (font size height)
Small nums. Font name
Small nums. Font size (0-off)
Small nums. Font style
Small nums. Min space between lines (font size height)
Subwindow. Font name
Subwindow. Font size (0-off)
Subwindow. Font style
Subwindow. Min space between lines (font size height)
Ask. Font name
Ask. Font size (0-off)
Ask. Font style
Bid. Font name
Bid. Font size (0-off)
Bid. Font style
Position on chart
X-offset (pix)

-     -   -- ---- Zoom Chart ---- --   -     - 
Candle size
Width (pix)
Height (pix)
Font size (0-off)
Transparency (0-255)
Color Candle Up
Color Candle Down
Chart position (relative to the mouse)
Chart Y-offset (relative to the mouse +/-, pix)
Draw timeframe separator
Default TF
Date format
Time format

-     -   -- ---- Bar Information ---- --   -     -
Date format
Time format
OHLC
Volume
Range
True Range
High-Close
Close-Low
Upper Shadow
Body
Lower Shadow
Bar Number
Percent Change
Lot for Profit calculation
Ink Color (None-default)
BG Color (None-default)
Transparency (0-255)
Font name
Font size
Position (relative to the mouse)
Y-offset (relative to the mouse +/-, pix)

-     -   -- ---- Hotkeys ---- --   -     -
Enable Hotkeys
Crosshair - default 'C'.
Price Scale - default 'P'.
Time Scale - default 'T'.
MT's Price Scale - default 'M'.
MT's Time Scale - default 'M'.
Zoom Chart - default 'Z'.
Zoom Chart. Higher TF - default 'Q'.
Zoom Chart. Lower TF - default 'A'.
Zoom Chart. Decreasing candle size - default 'W'.
Zoom Chart. Increasing candle size - default 'S'.
Bar Information - default 'B'.

Recensioni 4
katototo
1021
katototo 2023.12.31 23:23 
 

I have to agree with both the comments below as this is very well done. Thank you.

Yusuf Hamzah
836
Yusuf Hamzah 2023.12.28 15:48 
 

A self-explanatory tool. A must have. Only one word "Perfect" utility. Well done!

Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicatori
Master Scalping M1 è un indicatore innovativo che utilizza un algoritmo per determinare il trend in modo rapido e preciso. L'indicatore calcola il tempo di apertura e chiusura delle posizioni, gli algoritmi dell'indicatore consentono di trovare i momenti ideali per entrare in un trade (acquistare o vendere un asset), il che aumenta il successo delle transazioni per la maggior parte dei trader. Vantaggi dell'indicatore: Facile da usare, non sovraccarica il grafico con informazioni inutili. Può es
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
L'indicateur montre les heures d'ouverture des bourses mondiales. Vous aide à voir quels marchés sont actuellement les plus actifs Découvrez mon  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions Aide à sélectionner les instruments les plus volatils en ce moment; Particulièrement utile pour les traders intraday; 1) Lors de l'utilisation sur des délais 1H et inférieurs: les lignes correspondront à la position réelle des barres sur le graphiq
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicatori
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilità
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
