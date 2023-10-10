MACD Dashboard

Мультивалютный и мультитаймфреймовый индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence). Дашбоард может отображать как Традиционный (истинный) МАКД, так и МАКД который встроен в МетаТрейдер. На панели вы можете видеть текущее состояние индикатора — направление движения линий МАКД, их пересечение и всплывающее окно с графиком индикатора. В параметрах можете указать любые желаемые валюты и таймфреймы.. Также индикатор может отправлять уведомления о пересечении линий между собой и о пересечении линиями Нолевого уровня. По клику на ячейке открывается данный символ и период.
MP_mpap 2025.03.05 20:09 
 

3/5/2025:

It covers all MACD indicator signals with a very well-designed dashboard that is easy to use. The settings are extremely detailed. Excellent work! Bravo!

6/27/2025 :

I've been a trader for 15 years... The developer is simply incredible! There aren’t many words—just amazing results. I've purchased many of his products—each one better than the last. The support is fantastic.

If someone wants a serious “view” of the market, these are the ultimate tools!

A thousand thanks, Taras! Keep up the great work!

P.S. I run Taras’s products 24/7 on a VPS. Every tool he has created provides professional-grade insights.

Brinol1 2024.12.13 01:11 
 

Extremely well designed and coded indi, if you use the MACD for finding pullbacks and other trades you wont need anything else to keep an eye on all your instruments. Fantastic Indicator.

