MACD Dashboard

5

Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader.

On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing the Zero level. By clicking on a cell, the given symbol and period opens. 

You can also see the divergence (Regular and Hidden) between Price and MACD Line, and the divergence between Price and Histogram.

So, you can easily scan all pairs and symbols for all timeframes to find a cross of the MACD panel main and Signal line or Zero-level.

Hotkey to show/hide the Dashboard is "D" by default.
Hotkey to enable/disable the Popup chart is "C" by default.
 Hotkeys to toggle Arrows on the chart '1' and '2' and '3'.

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator (or "oscillator") is a collection of three time series calculated from historical price data, most often the closing price. These three series are: the MACD series proper, the "signal" or "average" series, and the "divergence" series which is the difference between the two. The MACD series is the difference between a "fast" (short period) exponential moving average (EMA), and a "slow" (longer period) EMA of the price series. The average series is an EMA of the MACD series itself.


Parameters

MACD

  • Fast MA period — period for Fast average calculation
  • Slow MA period — period for Slow average calculation 
  • Signal MA period — period for their difference averaging 
  • Applied price — type of price that is used
  • Fast MA Method — smoothing type for Fast average.
  • Slow MA Method — smoothing type for Slow average
  • Signal MA Method — smoothing type for Signal average. Methods can have one of the following values:
    • Simple averaging - SMA;
    • Exponential averaging - EMA;
    • Smoothed averaging - SMMA;
    • Linear-weighted averaging - LWMA;
  • Max bars to calculate (0-all bars).
  • Divergence Histogram. Method for finding
  • Divergence MACD Line. Method for finding  
    • Regular divergence
    • Hidden divergence
    • Both
    • disable
  • Divergence. Minimum bars to be visible in a cell 
  • Divergence. Depth 
  • Divergence. Deviation 
  • Divergence. Backstep

Dashboard
All calculation only on closed bars
Set of Pairs (multi-symbol):

— Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT;
— Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
— Current pair — show only the current pair.

Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon)
Pairs (separated ONLY by a semicolon and have exact letter case)
Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) (multi time frame - MTF)
Sort pairs
Clear the chart at startup
Position on chart
X offset (pix)
Y offset (pix)
Allow to move the table manually
Refresh dashboard every (seconds)
Open the pair in a new window
Chart template
Code arrow Up
Code arrow Down
Code Stop
Color arrow Up
Color arrow Down
Color when the MACD line crosses the Signal line Up
Color when the MACD line crosses the Signal line Down
Color cell above Zero
Color cell below Zero
Transparency (0-255)
Font name
Font size
Disable pair header
Disable tf header
Highlight the current Pair and TF
Highlight text color 
Highlight border color 
Highlight color for pair selection
Header text color
Table color
Text color
Color scheme

Alerts
Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon)
Check alerts only on bar closing
MACD line crosses Signal line Up
MACD line crosses Signal line Down
Zero level is crossed by MACD line
Zero level is crossed by Signal line
Regular divergence (Classic divergence)
Hidden divergence (Reverse divergence)
Pop up alert
Push notifications
E-mail notifications
Sound alert


Popup chart
Enable Popup chart on startup
Visualization mode:

  • Traditional (true) MACD
  • MetaQuotes MACD

MACD line color
Signal line color
Histogram color
Candle size
Width (pix)
Height (pix)
Y-offset (pix, +/-)
Font size
Font name
Transparency (0-255)
Enable text tooltip in the table
Show Divergence Arrow
Show Divergence Line

Hotkeys
Hotkey to show/hide the Dashboard
Hotkey to enable/disable the Popup chart
Hotkey to toggle Arrows 'MACD crosses Signal line'
Hotkey to toggle Arrows 'MACD line crosses Zero level'
Hotkey to toggle 'Divergence'

Current Chart
Show arrows when MACD crosses Signal line
Code Buy (Lines crossover)
Code Sell (Lines crossover)
Show arrows when MACD line crosses Zero level
Code Buy (Zero crossover)
Code Sell (Zero crossover).

Avis 2
MP_mpap
537
MP_mpap 2025.03.05 20:09 
 

3/5/2025:

It covers all MACD indicator signals with a very well-designed dashboard that is easy to use. The settings are extremely detailed. Excellent work! Bravo!

6/27/2025 :

I've been a trader for 15 years... The developer is simply incredible! There aren’t many words—just amazing results. I've purchased many of his products—each one better than the last. The support is fantastic.

If someone wants a serious “view” of the market, these are the ultimate tools!

A thousand thanks, Taras! Keep up the great work!

P.S. I run Taras’s products 24/7 on a VPS. Every tool he has created provides professional-grade insights.

Brinol1
22
Brinol1 2024.12.13 01:11 
 

Extremely well designed and coded indi, if you use the MACD for finding pullbacks and other trades you wont need anything else to keep an eye on all your instruments. Fantastic Indicator.

Produits recommandés
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 est conçu pour rechercher les vagues de Woolf et les afficher dans la fenêtre actuelle du terminal de trading. Un excellent indicateur pour les traders utilisant les vagues de Wolf dans le commerce. Son application dans les stratégies de trading augmentera considérablement leur efficacité et leur rentabilité. INFORMATIONS SUR L'INDICATEUR Contrairement à d'autres indicateurs de vague Wold, l'indicateur Forex Wave Wold MT4 a un certain nombre de caractéristiques
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicateurs
Master Scalping M1 est un indicateur innovant qui utilise un algorithme pour déterminer rapidement et avec précision la tendance. L'indicateur calcule le temps d'ouverture et de fermeture des positions, les algorithmes de l'indicateur vous permettent de trouver les moments idéaux pour entrer dans une transaction (acheter ou vendre un actif), ce qui augmente le succès des transactions pour la plupart des commerçants. Avantages de l'indicateur : Facile à utiliser, ne surcharge pas le graphique ave
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
DeMarker Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
Indicateurs
You can avoid constant monitoring of computer screen waiting for the DeMarker signal while receiving push notifications to a mobile terminal or a sound alert on the screen about all required events, by using this indicator - DeMarker Alerts. In fact, it is the replacement of the standard indicator with which you will never miss the oscillator signals. If you don't know the benefits of DeMarker or how to use it, please read here . If you need signals of a more popular RSI indicator, use RSI Alert
Multi TimeFrames MACD Signals
Valter Pegoraro
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on the MACD on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair. The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, yellow if flat. Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the MACD is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated. Features Easy flexible settings: Detection of the MACD signal for one or more t
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicateurs
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
PZ The Zone
PZ TRADING SLU
4.33 (3)
Indicateurs
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
FREE
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicateurs
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicateurs
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicateurs
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicateurs
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « RSI SPEED » pour MT4 : excellent outil prédictif, sans retouche. - Le calcul de cet indicateur est basé sur des équations physiques. Le RSI SPEED est la dérivée première du RSI lui-même. - Le RSI SPEED est idéal pour scalper les entrées dans la direction de la tendance principale. - Utilisez-le en combinaison avec un indicateur de tendance approprié, par exemple HTF MA (comme sur les images). - L'indicateur RSI SPEED indique la vitesse à laquelle le RSI change de dire
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicateurs
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
FXC iDeM DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicateurs
FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
PinBar Pattern mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex Motif PINBAR pour MT4, sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur « Motif PINBAR » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action. - L'indicateur détecte les PinBars sur le graphique : - PinBar haussière : signal de flèche bleue sur le graphique (voir images). - PinBar baissière : signal de flèche rouge sur le graphique (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - L'indicateur « Motif PINBAR » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support et de résist
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (142)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (60)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.7 (10)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 15 copies ( only 3 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold Trend   - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = histogramme rouge + pointeur SHORT rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction + flèche rouge indiquant la direction de la tendance. - Pour l'ACHETER = histogramme bleu + pointeur LONG bleu + flèche de signalisation aqua dans l
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers modèles harmoniques disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace / version MT5 . Indicateur gratuit: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol : les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend : haussière ou baissière Pattern : type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry: prix d'entrée SL: prix du stop loss TP1: 1er prix de prise de profi
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicateurs
La combinaison des niveaux de tendance et de panne dans un seul système. Un algorithme d'indicateur avancé filtre le bruit du marché, détermine la tendance, les points d'entrée, ainsi que les niveaux de sortie possibles. Les signaux indicateurs sont enregistrés dans un module statistique, qui vous permet de sélectionner les outils les plus appropriés, montrant l'efficacité de l'historique des signaux. L'indicateur calcule les marques Take Profit et Stop Loss. Manuel et instruction ->   Ici   /
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Plus de l'auteur
Time Scale for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.75 (28)
Indicateurs
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart ( it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time ). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale . Parameters Hours (time shift) — time shift (hours); Minutes (time shift) — time shift (minutes); Show time on mouse — sho
FREE
Pro Sessions MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.75 (4)
Indicateurs
This is an indicator of trading sessions  that can display all levels (Open-High-Low-Close) for four sessions. The indicator can also predict session levels. Sessions can be drawn with lines or rectangles (empty or filled), lines can be extended to the next session. You can easily hide/show each session by pressing hotkeys (by default '1', '2', '3', '4'). You can see ASR (Average Session Range) lines  (default hotkey 'A'). This is similar to the ADR calculation, only it is calculated based on t
ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the last (current) point, and in some cases can change the last 2
Lines Profit Loss MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.62 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur affiche le profit (la perte) sur le symbole actuel. Vous pouvez librement faire glisser et déposer la ligne pour afficher le profit ou la perte actuel. Paramètres Calculation in money or in points — calculez le profit/la perte en points ou en argent. Add pending orders to calculate — prenez en compte les commandes en attente dans les calculs. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — nombre magique, s'il est nécessaire d'évaluer des commandes spécifiques. Offset for first drawin
FREE
News Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
Utilitaires
This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l'oscillateur stochastique. Vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités dans les paramètres. Le panneau affiche les valeurs actuelles et les intersections des lignes — Signal et Principal (croisement stochastique). En outre, l'indicateur peut envoyer des notifications lors du franchissement des niveaux de surachat et de survente. En cliquant sur une cellule avec un point, ce symbole et ce point seront ouverts. Il s'agit du scanner M
ZigZag Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
Dashboard RSI Multicurrency for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l’indicateur Relative Strength Index (RSI). Vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités dans les paramètres. En outre, le panneau peut envoyer des notifications lors du franchissement des niveaux de surachat et de survente. En cliquant sur une cellule avec un point, ce symbole et ce point seront ouverts. Il s'agit du scanner MTF. La clé pour masquer le tableau de bord du graphique est "D" par défaut. Semblable au Currency Strength
ZigZag Dashboard for MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
Inside Bar Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
Heikin Ashi Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
ADX Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur ADX est utilisé pour déterminer la tendance et sa force. La direction du prix est indiquée par les valeurs +DI et -DI, ​​et la valeur ADX montre la force de la tendance. Si +DI est supérieur à -DI, ​​alors le marché est dans une tendance haussière, si au contraire, c'est une tendance baissière. Si l’ADX est inférieur à 20, il n’y a pas de direction définie. Dès que l'indicateur dépasse ce niveau, une tendance de force moyenne commence. Les valeurs supérieures à 40 indiquent une ten
Fractals Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters Calculation
Heikin Ashi Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
ADX Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur ADX est utilisé pour déterminer la tendance et sa force. La direction du prix est indiquée par les valeurs +DI et -DI, ​​et la valeur ADX montre la force de la tendance. Si +DI est supérieur à -DI, ​​alors le marché est dans une tendance haussière, si au contraire, c'est une tendance baissière. Si l’ADX est inférieur à 20, il n’y a pas de direction définie. Dès que l'indicateur dépasse ce niveau, une tendance de force moyenne commence. Les valeurs supérieures à 40 indiquent une ten
Inside Bar MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4 (4)
Indicateurs
The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on the smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one. Also you can see the levels for Mother bar. Indicator Parameters Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period. Type of in
Lines Profit Loss
Taras Slobodyanik
4.63 (16)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur affiche le profit (la perte) sur le symbole actuel. Vous pouvez librement faire glisser et déposer la ligne pour afficher le profit ou la perte actuel. Paramètres Calculation in money or in points — calculez le profit/la perte en points ou en argent. Add pending orders to calculate — prenez en compte les commandes en attente dans les calculs. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — nombre magique, s'il est nécessaire d'évaluer des commandes spécifiques. Offset for first drawin
FREE
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (13)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l'oscillateur stochastique. Vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités dans les paramètres. Le panneau affiche les valeurs actuelles et les intersections des lignes — Signal et Principal (croisement stochastique). En outre, l'indicateur peut envoyer des notifications lors du franchissement des niveaux de surachat et de survente. En cliquant sur une cellule avec un point, ce symbole et ce point seront ouverts. Il s'agit du scanner M
ZigZag Lines MTF
Taras Slobodyanik
4.38 (13)
Indicateurs
Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the last (current) point, and in some cases can change the last 2
MA Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l'indicateur Moving Average (MA). Sur le tableau de bord, vous pouvez voir l'état actuel de l'indicateur - les cassures et les touches (par prix) du Fast MA et du Slow MA, ainsi que l'intersection des lignes MA entre elles (croisement de moyenne mobile). Dans les paramètres, vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités. En outre, l'indicateur peut envoyer des notifications sur le prix touchant les lignes et sur leur franchissement. E
Time Scale
Taras Slobodyanik
4.86 (14)
Indicateurs
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. Parameters Hours (time
FREE
Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart. You can
Dashboard RSI Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Modification multidevises et multitemporelles de l’indicateur Relative Strength Index (RSI). Vous pouvez spécifier les devises et les délais souhaités dans les paramètres. En outre, le panneau peut envoyer des notifications lors du franchissement des niveaux de surachat et de survente. En cliquant sur une cellule avec un point, ce symbole et ce point seront ouverts. Il s'agit du scanner MTF. La clé pour masquer le tableau de bord du graphique est "D" par défaut. Semblable au Currency Strength
Standard Deviation Channel Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator of the Standard Deviation Channel. Displays the current direction of the market. On the panel, you can see breakouts and touches (by price) of the levels of the linear regression channel. In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications when levels are touched. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the char
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Gann Square of 144 for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
Indicateurs
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "full" v
Angle Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator that calculates the angle between two points. Points for measuring the angle can be taken from the ZigZag (the last two points), or from the Moving Average (between two given bars), or it can be the closing prices of bars. Angle measurement is possible in degrees or in radians. You can select the scale for the calculation. For a better understanding of the indicator, you can study the free Angle High Low indicator. In the parameters you can
Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
Fibo Candle Previous
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur dessine automatiquement les niveaux de Fibonacci en fonction de l'indicateur ZigZag, des sessions de trading, des fractales ou des bougies (y compris les délais non standard : année, 6 mois, 4 mois, 3 mois, 2 mois) (Retracement Auto Fibo). Vous pouvez choisir n’importe quel délai plus élevé pour le calcul de Fibonachi. Les niveaux sont redessinés à chaque fermeture de la barre actuelle. Il est possible d'activer des alertes lors du franchissement des niveaux spécifiés. Vous pouvez
Filtrer:
MP_mpap
537
MP_mpap 2025.03.05 20:09 
 

3/5/2025:

It covers all MACD indicator signals with a very well-designed dashboard that is easy to use. The settings are extremely detailed. Excellent work! Bravo!

6/27/2025 :

I've been a trader for 15 years... The developer is simply incredible! There aren’t many words—just amazing results. I've purchased many of his products—each one better than the last. The support is fantastic.

If someone wants a serious “view” of the market, these are the ultimate tools!

A thousand thanks, Taras! Keep up the great work!

P.S. I run Taras’s products 24/7 on a VPS. Every tool he has created provides professional-grade insights.

Brinol1
22
Brinol1 2024.12.13 01:11 
 

Extremely well designed and coded indi, if you use the MACD for finding pullbacks and other trades you wont need anything else to keep an eye on all your instruments. Fantastic Indicator.

Répondre à l'avis