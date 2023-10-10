MACD Dashboard

5

Multi-currency and multi-timeframe indicator MACD. The dashboard can display both the Traditional (true) MACD and the MACD which is built into MetaTrader.

On the panel you can see the current state of the indicator — the direction of movement of the MACD lines, their intersection and a pop-up window with the indicator chart. In the parameters you can specify any desired pairs-symbols and timeframes. The scanner can also send notifications about lines crossing each other and about lines crossing the Zero level. By clicking on a cell, the given symbol and period opens. 

You can also see the divergence (Regular and Hidden) between Price and MACD Line, and the divergence between Price and Histogram.

So, you can easily scan all pairs and symbols for all timeframes to find a cross of the MACD panel main and Signal line or Zero-level.

Hotkey to show/hide the Dashboard is "D" by default.
Hotkey to enable/disable the Popup chart is "C" by default.
 Hotkeys to toggle Arrows on the chart '1' and '2' and '3'.

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) indicator (or "oscillator") is a collection of three time series calculated from historical price data, most often the closing price. These three series are: the MACD series proper, the "signal" or "average" series, and the "divergence" series which is the difference between the two. The MACD series is the difference between a "fast" (short period) exponential moving average (EMA), and a "slow" (longer period) EMA of the price series. The average series is an EMA of the MACD series itself.


Parameters

MACD

  • Fast MA period — period for Fast average calculation
  • Slow MA period — period for Slow average calculation 
  • Signal MA period — period for their difference averaging 
  • Applied price — type of price that is used
  • Fast MA Method — smoothing type for Fast average
  • Slow MA Method — smoothing type for Slow average
  • Signal MA Method — smoothing type for Signal average. Methods can have one of the following values:
    • Simple averaging - SMA;
    • Exponential averaging - EMA;
    • Smoothed averaging - SMMA;
    • Linear-weighted averaging - LWMA;
  • Max bars to calculate (0-all bars).
  • Divergence Histogram. Method for finding
  • Divergence MACD Line. Method for finding  
    • Regular divergence
    • Hidden divergence
    • Both
    • disable
  • Divergence. Minimum bars to be visible in a cell 
  • Divergence. Depth 
  • Divergence. Deviation 
  • Divergence. Backstep

Dashboard
All calculation only on closed bars
Set of Pairs (multi-symbol):

— Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT;
— Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
— Current pair — show only the current pair.

Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon)
Pairs (separated ONLY by a semicolon and have exact letter case)
Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) (multi time frame - MTF)
Sort pairs
Clear the chart at startup
Position on chart
X offset (pix)
Y offset (pix)
Allow to move the table manually
Refresh dashboard every (seconds)
Open the pair in a new window
Chart template
Code arrow Up
Code arrow Down
Code Stop
Color arrow Up
Color arrow Down
Color when the MACD line crosses the Signal line Up
Color when the MACD line crosses the Signal line Down
Color cell above Zero
Color cell below Zero
Transparency (0-255)
Font name
Font size
Disable pair header
Disable tf header
Highlight the current Pair and TF
Highlight text color 
Highlight border color 
Highlight color for pair selection
Header text color
Table color
Text color
Color scheme

Alerts
Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon)
Check alerts only on bar closing
MACD line crosses Signal line Up
MACD line crosses Signal line Down
Zero level is crossed by MACD line
Zero level is crossed by Signal line
Regular divergence (Classic divergence)
Hidden divergence (Reverse divergence)
Pop up alert
Push notifications
E-mail notifications
Sound alert


Popup chart
Enable Popup chart on startup
Visualization mode:

  • Traditional (true) MACD
  • MetaQuotes MACD

MACD line color
Signal line color
Histogram color
Candle size
Width (pix)
Height (pix)
Y-offset (pix, +/-)
Font size
Font name
Transparency (0-255)
Enable text tooltip in the table
Show Divergence Arrow
Show Divergence Line

Hotkeys
Hotkey to show/hide the Dashboard
Hotkey to enable/disable the Popup chart
Hotkey to toggle Arrows 'MACD crosses Signal line'
Hotkey to toggle Arrows 'MACD line crosses Zero level'
Hotkey to toggle 'Divergence'

Current Chart
Show arrows when MACD crosses Signal line
Code Buy (Lines crossover)
Code Sell (Lines crossover)
Show arrows when MACD line crosses Zero level
Code Buy (Zero crossover)
Code Sell (Zero crossover).

レビュー 2
MP_mpap
569
MP_mpap 2025.03.05 20:09 
 

3/5/2025:

It covers all MACD indicator signals with a very well-designed dashboard that is easy to use. The settings are extremely detailed. Excellent work! Bravo!

6/27/2025 :

I've been a trader for 15 years... The developer is simply incredible! There aren’t many words—just amazing results. I've purchased many of his products—each one better than the last. The support is fantastic.

If someone wants a serious “view” of the market, these are the ultimate tools!

A thousand thanks, Taras! Keep up the great work!

P.S. I run Taras’s products 24/7 on a VPS. Every tool he has created provides professional-grade insights.

Brinol1
22
Brinol1 2024.12.13 01:11 
 

Extremely well designed and coded indi, if you use the MACD for finding pullbacks and other trades you wont need anything else to keep an eye on all your instruments. Fantastic Indicator.

おすすめのプロダクト
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
インディケータ
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
インディケータ
Wave WOLD MT4外国為替インジケータは、Wolf waveを検索し、取引端末の現在のウィンドウに表示するように設計されています。 取引でオオカミの波を使用するトレーダーのための優れた指標。 取引戦略への適用は、効率と収益性を大幅に向上させます。 指標に関する情報 他のWolf wave指標とは異なり、Wave WOLD MT4外国為替指標は、その有効性を大幅に高める多くの機能を備えています: 最初のものは開いているWindows5Pointパラメータ(真の値)情報サポートを提供します。つまり、Wolf waveが登場したチャートのウィンドウを展開します。 たとえば、EURUSD、AUDUSD、GBPUSDチャートが開いていて、それぞれにWave WOLD MT4インジケーターがインストールされている場合、ユーロモデルが検出されると、対応するチャートが自動的に他のチャートの上に前景に表示され、多数の商品を取引するときに非常に便利になります。  2番目の機能は、ユーザーが自分で選択できるパラメータ(デフォルト設定(12,26,9))であるmacd上の組み込みの発散分析です。
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
インディケータ
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
DeMarker Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
インディケータ
You can avoid constant monitoring of computer screen waiting for the DeMarker signal while receiving push notifications to a mobile terminal or a sound alert on the screen about all required events, by using this indicator - DeMarker Alerts. In fact, it is the replacement of the standard indicator with which you will never miss the oscillator signals. If you don't know the benefits of DeMarker or how to use it, please read here . If you need signals of a more popular RSI indicator, use RSI Alert
Multi TimeFrames MACD Signals
Valter Pegoraro
インディケータ
This indicator is based on the MACD on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair. The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, yellow if flat. Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the MACD is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated. Features Easy flexible settings: Detection of the MACD signal for one or more t
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
インディケータ
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
インディケータ
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
インディケータ
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
インディケータ
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
インディケータ
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
インディケータ
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
インディケータ
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
トレンドオシレーターは、高度なカスタム Crypto_Forex インジケーター、効率的な取引ツールです! - 高度な新しい計算方法を使用 - パラメーター「計算価格」のオプションは 20 種類。 - これまで開発された中で最もスムーズなオシレーター。 - 上昇トレンドの場合は緑色、下降トレンドの場合は赤色。 - 売られすぎの値: 5 未満、買われすぎの値: 95 以上。 - このインジケーターを使用すると、標準戦略をアップグレードする機会が十分にあります。 - PC およびモバイルアラート付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
PZ The Zone
PZ TRADING SLU
4.33 (3)
インディケータ
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
FREE
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
インディケータ
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
インディケータ
[ZhiBiCCI]インディケータは全てのサイクル使用に適しており、そして全ての市場品種にも適しています。 [ZhiBiCCI]緑色の実線は強気の発散の逆転です。緑色の点線は古典的な強気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]赤への実線は逆弱気の発散である。赤い点線は古典的な弱気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]はパラメータ（アラート、メール送信、通知送信）で設定でき、（true）に設定するとインスタント信号をアラームウィンドウに送信し、Eメール、インスタントメッセージを送信できます。 パラメータ設定の説明 [displayAlert]：これはアラームスイッチで、trueに設定され、矢印が表示されればプロンプトに自動的に警告され、falseに設定されれば警告されません。 [sendmail_NO_OFF]：これはメールを送信するためのスイッチで、trueに設定します。矢印が表示されていればMT4で設定したメールボックスにメールを送信し、falseに設定されていればメールを送信しません。 [sendnotification_NO_OFF]：これはインスタントメッセージを送信するた
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
インディケータ
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4 用インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、プライス アクション トレーディングに非常に強力なインジケーターです。再描画なし、遅延なし。 - インジケーターは、チャート上で強気のモーニング スター パターンを検出します。チャート上の青い矢印信号 (画像を参照)。 - PC、モバイル、および電子メール アラート付き。 - また、その兄弟である弱気の「イブニング スター パターン」インジケーターも利用できます (以下のリンクに従ってください)。 - インジケーター「モーニング スター パターン」は、サポート/レジスタンス レベルと組み合わせるのに最適です。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
RVI with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4用インジケーター「RVIと2本の移動平均線」。リペイント機能なし。 - Relative_Vigor_Index (RVI) 自体は、トレンド相場で非常に有用なテクニカルモメンタムインジケーターです。 - 「RVIと2本の移動平均線」インジケーターを使用すると、RVIオシレーターの高速移動平均線と低速移動平均線を確認できます。 - このインジケーターは、特にD1、H4、H1、M30といった長い時間軸でのモ​​メンタムトレードに最適です。 - このインジケーターはパラメータ設定が非常に簡単で、どの時間軸でも使用できます。 - 買いと売りのエントリー条件は画像で確認できます。 - 買いエントリー条件： (1) 黄色の高速移動平均線が青色の低速移動平均線を上回っている、(2) 赤色のRVIラインが黄色の高速移動平均線を上回っている、(3) 赤色のRVIラインが黄色の高速移動平均線から上方に反発している。 - 売りエントリー条件： (1) 黄色の高速MAが青色の低速MAを下回っている、(2) 赤色のRVIラインが黄色の高速MAを下回っている、(3) 赤色のR
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
インディケータ
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
インディケータ
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Trend Duration Forecast MT4
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The   Trend Duration Forecast MT4   indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Uti
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：混沌を切り裂く一刀】 遅行するインジケーターやノイズだらけのチャートに迷う日々は終わりです。KATANA Scalperは、「刀」のように鋭い切れ味で相場のノイズを切り落とし、価格の中に隠された純粋な「モメンタムの芯」だけを可視化するために設計されました。複雑な相場をシンプルにし、外科医のような精密さでエントリーするための「視界」を提供します。 KATANA Scalper を導入する5つの核心的メリット KATANA Scalper は単なるシグナルツールではなく、 「機関投資家レベルの市場分析視点」を個人トレーダーにインストールするシステム と言えます。具体的なメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「遅れ」と「ダマシ」のジレンマからの解放 一般的なインジケーターの最大の弱点である「反応の遅れ（ラグ）」と「ノイズ（ダマシ）」のトレードオフを、独自の 非線形ノイズ除去エンジン で解決しています。 メリット: 従来のオシレーターが反応する前に、市場構造の変化を捉えることができます。 結果: トレンドの「頭と尻尾」ではな
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
インディケータ
Scalper Vault は、スキャルピングを成功させるために必要なすべてを提供するプロフェッショナルなスキャルピング システムです。このインジケーターは、外国為替およびバイナリー オプションのトレーダーが使用できる完全な取引システムです。推奨される時間枠は M5 です。 システムは、トレンドの方向に正確な矢印シグナルを提供します。また、トップとボトムのシグナルとギャン マーケット レベルも提供します。 インジケーターは、プッシュ通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。 インジケータの購入後にご連絡ください。私の個人的な取引の推奨事項と素晴らしいボーナス指標を無料で共有します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします！
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
インディケータ
通貨強さウィザードは、取引を成功させるためのオールインワン ソリューションを提供する非常に強力な指標です。このインジケーターは、複数の時間枠のすべての通貨のデータを使用して、このまたはその外国為替ペアのパワーを計算します。このデータは、使いやすい通貨インデックスと通貨パワーラインの形式で表され、特定の通貨のパワーを確認するために使用できます。 必要なのは、取引したいチャートにインジケーターを接続することだけです。インジケーターは、取引する通貨の実際の強さを示します。このインジケーターは、トレンドに合わせて取引するときに有利に利用できる売買高の圧力の極値も示します。このインジケーターには、フィボナッチに基づく可能なターゲットも表示されます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むあらゆるタイプのアラートを提供します。 購入後ご連絡下さい。私の取引のヒントをあなたと共有し、素晴らしいボーナスインジケーターを無料で提供します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします。
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
インディケータ
PRO Renko Systemは、特別にRENKOチャートを取引するために設計された高精度の取引システムです。 これは、様々な取引商品に適用することができる普遍的なシステムです。 システムは効果的に正確な逆転信号へのアクセスを与えるいわゆる市場の騒音を中和する。 表示器は非常に使いやすく、信号の生成に責任がある1つの変数だけがあります。 あなたは簡単にお好みの任意の取引ツールとレンコバーのサイズにツールを適応させることができます。 私はいつもあなたが私のソフトウェアで収益性の高い取引を支援するために余分なサポートを提供する準備ができています！ 私はあなたに幸せで収益性の高い取引をしたいです！ ご購入後にご連絡ください！ 私はあなたに私のレンコチャートジェネレータを送信します。 私はまた、私の個人的な推奨事項やシステムの他のモジュールを無料で共有します！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
インディケータ
デイトレーダーマスターは、デイトレーダーのための完全なトレーディングシステムです。システムは2つのインジケーターで構成されています。 1つの指標は売買する矢印信号です。それはあなたが得る矢印インジケーターです。 2つ目のインジケーターを無料で提供します。 2番目のインジケーターは、これらの矢印と組み合わせて使用​​するために特別に設計されたトレンドインジケーターです。 インジケーターは繰り返さず、遅れないでください！ このシステムの使用は非常に簡単です。 2色の線で表示されている現在のトレンドの方向に矢印信号をたどる必要があります。青は買いの傾向です。赤い色は売りの傾向です。青い矢印は買いシグナルです。赤い矢印は売りの合図です。トレンドラインの色と一致するように、矢印の色と信号の方向が必要です。 矢印インジケーターは、主に時間間隔M5とM15での日中取引のために作成されました。ただし、技術的には、システムは他の時間間隔で使用できます。 インジケータには、PUSHメッセージ機能を備えたポップアップアラートが装備されています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私はあなたにシステムとの取引の
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
インディケータ
Apollo Secret Trend は、任意のペアと時間枠でトレンドを見つけるために使用できるプロのトレンド インジケーターです。インジケーターは、取引するペアや時間枠に関係なく、市場のトレンドを検出するために使用できる主要な取引インジケーターになることができます。インジケーターで特別なパラメーターを使用することにより、シグナルを個人の取引スタイルに適応させることができます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。インジケータの信号は再描画しないでください!提供されたスクリーンショットでは、アポロ シークレット トレンド インジケーターと買われ過ぎ/売られ過ぎのオシレーター インジケーターを組み合わせて見ることができます。これは完全に無料で提供されます。 購入後、2 番目の買われすぎおよび売られすぎのオシレーター インジケーターを無料で入手するために私に連絡してください!また、システムの使用方法についても説明します。お得な特典もご用意しております！
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
インディケータ
推測をやめて、統計的優位性を持って取引を始めましょう 株価指数はFXとは異なる動きをします。決まったセッションがあり、オーバーナイトでギャップが発生し、予測可能な統計パターンに従います。このインジケーターは、DAX、S&P 500、ダウ・ジョーンズなどの指数を自信を持って取引するために必要な確率データを提供します。 何が違うのか ほとんどのインジケーターは何が起こったかを示します。このインジケーターは次に何が起こる可能性が高いかを示します。毎取引日、インジケーターは100日間のヒストリカルデータに対して現在のセットアップを分析します。類似のギャップ、類似のオープニングポジションを持つ日を見つけ、価格が主要なレベルに到達した頻度を正確に計算します。ギャップが埋まるか、昨日の高値がテストされるかの推測はもう必要ありません。実際のデータに基づいた正確なパーセンテージが得られます。 すべての入力パラメータを説明した完全なマニュアルはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 優れたセットアップを見つけるための戦略ガイドはこちら： https:/
作者のその他のプロダクト
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
インディケータ
ストキャスティクス オシレーターのマルチ通貨およびマルチタイムフレームの変更。パラメータで任意の通貨とタイムフレームを指定できます。パネルには、シグナルとメイン (ストキャスティクス クロスオーバー) のラインの現在の値と交差点が表示されます。また、インジケーターは、買われすぎレベルと売られすぎレベルを横切るときに通知を送信できます。ピリオド付きのセルをクリックすると、このシンボルとピリオドが開きます。これが MTF スキャナーです。 通貨強度メーター (CSM) と同様に、ダッシュボードは、指定された通貨を含むペア、またはその通貨を基本通貨とするペアを自動的に選択できます。インジケーターは、「ペアのセット」で指定されたすべてのペアで通貨を検索します。他のペアは無視されます。これらのペアに基づいて、この通貨の合計ストキャスティクスが計算されます。そして、その通貨がどれだけ強いか弱いかを確認できます。 ダッシュボードをチャートから非表示にするキーは、デフォルトでは「D」です. パラメータ %K Period — K ラインの期間。 %D Period — D ラインの期間。 Sl
ZigZag Lines MTF
Taras Slobodyanik
4.38 (13)
インディケータ
Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
ZigZag Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
インディケータ
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
Time Scale for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.75 (28)
インディケータ
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart ( it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time ). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale . You can also find my other products here Parameters Hours (time shift) — time shift (hours); Minutes (time shift) — time
FREE
Lines Profit Loss MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.62 (13)
インディケータ
インジケーターは現在のシンボルの利益（損失）を表示します。 線を自由にドラッグ＆ドロップして現在の損益を表示できます。 You can find my products   here パラメーター Calculation in money or in points — 損益をポイントまたは金額で計算します。 Add pending orders to calculate — 計算では未決注文を考慮します。 Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — 特定の注文を評価する必要がある場合のマジック ナンバー。 Offset for first drawing (points from the average price) — 最初の開始時の平均価格からのラインのオフセット。 Decimal places for calculating the Sum — 合計を表示するための小数点以下の桁数。 Decimal places for calculating the Percentage — パーセンテージを表示するための小数点以下の桁数。
FREE
ADX Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
インディケータ
ADX インジケーターは、トレンドとその強さを判断するために使用されます。価格の方向は +DI と -DI の値で示され、ADX 値はトレンドの強さを示します。+DI が -DI より上であれば、市場は上昇傾向にあり、反対であれば下降傾向にあります。ADX が 20 より下であれば、明確な方向性はありません。インジケーターがこのレベルを突破するとすぐに、中程度の強さのトレンドが始まります。40 を超える値は、強いトレンド (下降トレンドまたは上昇トレンド) を示します。 平均方向性指数 (ADX) インジケーターの複数通貨および複数時間枠の変更。パラメータで任意の通貨と時間枠を指定できます。また、インジケーターは、トレンドの強さのレベルが交差したとき、および +DI と -DI のラインが交差したときに通知を送信できます。ピリオドの付いたセルをクリックすると、このシンボルと期間が開きます。これが MTF スキャナーです。 通貨強度メーター (CSM) と同様に、ダッシュボードは、指定された通貨を含むペア、またはその通貨を基本通貨とするペアを自動的に選択できます。インジケーターは、
ADX Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
インディケータ
ADX インジケーターは、トレンドとその強さを判断するために使用されます。価格の方向は +DI と -DI の値で示され、ADX 値はトレンドの強さを示します。+DI が -DI より上であれば、市場は上昇傾向にあり、反対であれば下降傾向にあります。ADX が 20 より下であれば、明確な方向性はありません。インジケーターがこのレベルを突破するとすぐに、中程度の強さのトレンドが始まります。40 を超える値は、強いトレンド (下降トレンドまたは上昇トレンド) を示します。 平均方向性指数 (ADX) インジケーターの複数通貨および複数時間枠の変更。パラメータで任意の通貨と時間枠を指定できます。また、インジケーターは、トレンドの強さのレベルが交差したとき、および +DI と -DI のラインが交差したときに通知を送信できます。ピリオドの付いたセルをクリックすると、このシンボルと期間が開きます。これが MTF スキャナーです。 通貨強度メーター (CSM) と同様に、ダッシュボードは、指定された通貨を含むペア、またはその通貨を基本通貨とするペアを自動的に選択できます。インジケーターは、
Inside Bar Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
インディケータ
Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
Heikin Ashi Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (5)
インディケータ
Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
インディケータ
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
インディケータ
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
MA Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
移動平均 (MA) インジケーターのマルチ通貨およびマルチタイムフレームの変更。ダッシュボードでは、インジケーターの現在の状態 (Fast MA と Slow MA のブレイクアウトとタッチ (価格別)、および MA ライン同士の交差 (移動平均クロスオーバー)) を確認できます。パラメーターでは、任意の通貨とタイムフレームを指定できます。また、インジケーターは、価格がラインに触れたことやラインが交差したことについて通知を送信できます。ピリオド付きのセルをクリックすると、このシンボルと期間が開きます。これは MTF スキャナーです。チャート上で複数のダッシュボードを実行できます。 インジケーターは、現在のチャートに Fast MA と Slow MA ラインを表示します。チャートの MA タイムフレームを選択し、他のタイムフレーム (MTF MA) から MA を監視できます。2 セットの MA のホットキーは、デフォルトでは「1」と「2」です。 ダッシュボードをチャートから非表示にするキーは、デフォルトでは「D」です. パラメーター Fast MA Averaging pe
MA Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
インディケータ
移動平均 (MA) インジケーターのマルチ通貨およびマルチタイムフレームの変更。ダッシュボードでは、インジケーターの現在の状態 (Fast MA と Slow MA のブレイクアウトとタッチ (価格別)、および MA ライン同士の交差 (移動平均クロスオーバー)) を確認できます。パラメーターでは、任意の通貨とタイムフレームを指定できます。また、インジケーターは、価格がラインに触れたことやラインが交差したことについて通知を送信できます。ピリオド付きのセルをクリックすると、このシンボルと期間が開きます。これは MTF スキャナーです。チャート上で複数のダッシュボードを実行できます。 インジケーターは、現在のチャートに Fast MA と Slow MA ラインを表示します。チャートの MA タイムフレームを選択し、他のタイムフレーム (MTF MA) から MA を監視できます。2 セットの MA のホットキーは、デフォルトでは「1」と「2」です。 ダッシュボードをチャートから非表示にするキーは、デフォルトでは「D」です. パラメーター Fast MA Averaging pe
Dashboard RSI Multicurrency for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.83 (6)
インディケータ
相対力指数 (RSI) インジケーターのマルチ通貨およびマルチタイムフレームの変更。パラメータで任意の通貨とタイムフレームを指定できます。また、パネルは買われすぎレベルと売られすぎレベルを越えたときに通知を送信できます。ピリオドのあるセルをクリックすると、このシンボルとピリオドが開きます。これが MTF スキャナーです。 ダッシュボードをチャートから非表示にするキーは、デフォルトでは「D」です. 通貨強度メーター (CSM) と同様に、ダッシュボードは、指定された通貨を含むペア、またはその通貨を基本通貨とするペアを自動的に選択できます。インジケーターは、「ペアのセット」で指定されたすべてのペアで通貨を検索します。他のペアは無視されます。そして、これらのペアに基づいて、この通貨の合計 RSI が計算されます。そして、その通貨がどれだけ強いか弱いかを確認できます. パラメータ RSI Period — 平均期間。 RSI Applied price — 価格タイプ。 Clear the chart at startup — 起動時にチャートをクリアします Set of Pairs
ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (11)
インディケータ
Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
Lines Profit Loss
Taras Slobodyanik
4.63 (16)
インディケータ
インジケーターは現在のシンボルの利益（損失）を表示します。 線を自由にドラッグ＆ドロップして現在の損益を表示できます。 You can find my products   here パラメーター Calculation in money or in points — 損益をポイントまたは金額で計算します。 Add pending orders to calculate — 計算では未決注文を考慮します。 Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — 特定の注文を評価する必要がある場合のマジック ナンバー。 Offset for first drawing (points from the average price) — 最初の開始時の平均価格からのラインのオフセット。 Decimal places for calculating the Sum — 合計を表示するための小数点以下の桁数。 Decimal places for calculating the Percentage — パーセンテージを表示するための小数点以下の桁数。
FREE
ZigZag Dashboard for MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.8 (5)
インディケータ
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
News Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
ユーティリティ
This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate
Pro Sessions MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.75 (4)
インディケータ
This is an indicator of trading sessions  that can display all levels (Open-High-Low-Close) for four sessions. The indicator can also predict session levels. Sessions can be drawn with lines or rectangles (empty or filled), lines can be extended to the next session. You can easily hide/show each session by pressing hotkeys (by default '1', '2', '3', '4'). You can see ASR (Average Session Range) lines  (default hotkey 'A'). This is similar to the ADR calculation, only it is calculated based on t
Dashboard RSI Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
インディケータ
相対力指数 (RSI) インジケーターのマルチ通貨およびマルチタイムフレームの変更。パラメータで任意の通貨とタイムフレームを指定できます。また、パネルは買われすぎレベルと売られすぎレベルを越えたときに通知を送信できます。ピリオドのあるセルをクリックすると、このシンボルとピリオドが開きます。これが MTF スキャナーです。 ダッシュボードをチャートから非表示にするキーは、デフォルトでは「D」です. 通貨強度メーター (CSM) と同様に、ダッシュボードは、指定された通貨を含むペア、またはその通貨を基本通貨とするペアを自動的に選択できます。インジケーターは、「ペアのセット」で指定されたすべてのペアで通貨を検索します。他のペアは無視されます。そして、これらのペアに基づいて、この通貨の合計 RSI が計算されます。そして、その通貨がどれだけ強いか弱いかを確認できます. パラメータ RSI Period — 平均期間。 RSI Applied price — 価格タイプ。 Clear the chart at startup — 起動時にチャートをクリアします Set of Pairs
CCI Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
インディケータ
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters CCI Period  — averaging period. CCI Applied price  — price type. Clear th
Pro Sessions MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
インディケータ
This is an indicator of trading sessions  that can display all levels (Open-High-Low-Close) for four sessions . The indicator can also predict session levels. Sessions can be drawn with lines or rectangles (empty or filled), lines can be extended to the next session. You can easily hide/show each session by pressing hotkeys (by default '1', '2', '3', '4'). You can see ASR (Average Session Range) lines  (default hotkey 'A'). This is similar to the ADR calculation, only it is calculated based on
Time Scale
Taras Slobodyanik
4.86 (14)
インディケータ
The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. You can also find my o
FREE
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
インディケータ
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "fu
Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (13)
インディケータ
ストキャスティクス オシレーターのマルチ通貨およびマルチタイムフレームの変更。パラメータで任意の通貨とタイムフレームを指定できます。パネルには、シグナルとメイン (ストキャスティクス クロスオーバー) のラインの現在の値と交差点が表示されます。また、インジケーターは、買われすぎレベルと売られすぎレベルを横切るときに通知を送信できます。ピリオド付きのセルをクリックすると、このシンボルとピリオドが開きます。これが MTF スキャナーです。 通貨強度メーター (CSM) と同様に、ダッシュボードは、指定された通貨を含むペア、またはその通貨を基本通貨とするペアを自動的に選択できます。インジケーターは、「ペアのセット」で指定されたすべてのペアで通貨を検索します。他のペアは無視されます。これらのペアに基づいて、この通貨の合計ストキャスティクスが計算されます。そして、その通貨がどれだけ強いか弱いかを確認できます。 ダッシュボードをチャートから非表示にするキーは、デフォルトでは「D」です. パラメータ %K Period — K ラインの期間。 %D Period — D ラインの期間。 Sl
Magnifier Ruler Crosshair
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart You can
Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart. You can
Inside Bar Dashboard for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
インディケータ
Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
Heikin Ashi Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
インディケータ
Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
Fractals Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
インディケータ
Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters Calculation
フィルタ:
MP_mpap
569
MP_mpap 2025.03.05 20:09 
 

3/5/2025:

It covers all MACD indicator signals with a very well-designed dashboard that is easy to use. The settings are extremely detailed. Excellent work! Bravo!

6/27/2025 :

I've been a trader for 15 years... The developer is simply incredible! There aren’t many words—just amazing results. I've purchased many of his products—each one better than the last. The support is fantastic.

If someone wants a serious “view” of the market, these are the ultimate tools!

A thousand thanks, Taras! Keep up the great work!

P.S. I run Taras’s products 24/7 on a VPS. Every tool he has created provides professional-grade insights.

Brinol1
22
Brinol1 2024.12.13 01:11 
 

Extremely well designed and coded indi, if you use the MACD for finding pullbacks and other trades you wont need anything else to keep an eye on all your instruments. Fantastic Indicator.

レビューに返信