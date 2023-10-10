MACD Dashboard

5
多货币和多时间框架指标 MACD。 仪表板可以显示传统（真实）MACD 和 MetaTrader 中内置的 MACD。

在面板上，您可以看到指标的当前状态 - MACD 线的移动方向、它们的交点以及带有指标图表的弹出窗口。 在参数中，您可以指定任何所需的交易品种和时间范围。 扫描仪还可以发送有关线相互交叉以及线穿过零电平的通知。 通过单击单元格，将打开给定的符号和句点。

您还可以看到价格和 MACD 线之间的差异（常规和隐藏），以及价格和直方图之间的差异。

因此，您可以轻松扫描所有时间范围的所有货币对和交易品种，以找到 MACD 主线和信号线或零水平的交叉点。


显示/隐藏仪表板的热键默认为“D”。
默认情况下，启用/禁用弹出图表的热键为“C”。
用于切换图表“1”和“2”上的箭头的热键.
MACD（移动平均收敛/发散）指标（或“振荡指标”）是根据历史价格数据（最常见的是收盘价）计算得出的三个时间序列的集合。 这三个系列是：MACD 系列本身、“信号”或“平均”系列以及“背离”系列（两者之间的区别）。 MACD 系列是价格系列的“快速”（短期）指数移动平均线 (EMA) 和“慢速”（较长周期）EMA 之间的差异。 平均数系列是 MACD 系列本身的 EMA.

参数

MACD
  • Fast MA period — 快速平均计算的周期
  • Slow MA period — 慢速平均计算的周期
  • Signal MA period — 差异平均的周期
  • Applied price — 使用的价格类型
  • Fast MA Method — 快速平均的平滑类型
  • Slow MA Method — 慢速平均的平滑类型
  • Signal MA Method — 信号平均值的平滑类型。 方法可以具有以下值之一：
    • Simple averaging - 简单平均——SMA；
    • Exponential averaging - 指数平均——EMA；
    • Smoothed averaging - 平滑平均 - SMMA；
    • Linear-weighted averaging - 线性加权平均——LWMA；
  • Max bars to calculate (0-all bars) — 要计算的最大条数（0-所有条数）。

仪表板
All calculation only on closed bars — 所有计算仅针对闭合柱
Set of Pairs (multi-symbol) — 配对组（多符号）：
— Market Watch — 来自 MT 的“市场观察”的货币对；
— Specified manually — 在参数“Pairs”中手动指定对。
— Current pair — 仅显示当前对。
Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — 对（用空格或分号分隔）
Pairs (separated ONLY by a semicolon and have exact letter case) — 成对（仅用分号分隔且字母大小写准确）
Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) (multi time frame - MTF) — 时间范围（用空格或分号分隔）（多时间范围 - MTF）
Sort pairs — 排序对
Clear the chart at startup — 启动时清除图表
Position on chart — 图表上的位置
X offset (pix) — X 偏移（像素）
Y offset (pix) — Y 偏移（像素）
Allow to move the table manually — 允许手动移动桌子
Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — 每（秒）刷新一次仪表板
Open the pair in a new window — 在新窗口中打开该对
Chart template — 图表模板
Code arrow Up — 代码向上箭头
Code arrow Down — 代码向下箭头
Code Stop — 代码停止
Color arrow Up — 颜色向上箭头
Color arrow Down — 颜色向下箭头
Color when the MACD line crosses the Signal line Up — MACD 线穿过向上信号线时的颜色
Color when the MACD line crosses the Signal line Down — MACD 线穿过下行信号线时的颜色
Color cell above Zero — 零以上的颜色单元格
Color cell below Zero — 零以下的颜色单元格
Transparency (0-255) — 透明度（0-255）
Font name — 字体名称
Font size — 字体大小
Disable pair header — 禁用对标头
Disable tf header — 禁用 tf 标头
Highlight the current Pair and TF — 突出显示当前的 Pair 和 TF
Highlight text color  — 突出显示文本颜色
Highlight border color  — 突出显示边框颜色
Highlight color for pair selection — 用于选择对的突出显示颜色
Header text color — 标题文字颜色
Table color — 桌子颜色
Text color — 文字颜色
Color scheme — 配色方案

警报
Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon) — 警报的时间范围（用空格或分号分隔）
Check alerts only on bar closing — 仅在柱关闭时检查警报
MACD line crosses Signal line Up — MACD 线穿过信号线向上
MACD line crosses Signal line Down — MACD 线穿过信号线向下
Zero level is crossed by MACD line — MACD 线穿过零位
Zero level is crossed by Signal line — 信号线穿过零电平
Pop up alert — 弹出警报
Push notifications — 推送通知
E-mail notifications — 电子邮件通知
Sound alert — 声音警报

弹出图表
Enable Popup chart on startup — 启动时启用弹出图表
Visualization mode — 可视化模式：
  • Traditional (true) MACD
  • MetaQuotes MACD
MACD line color — MACD线颜色
Signal line color — 信号线颜色
Histogram color — 直方图颜色
Candle size — 蜡烛尺寸
Width (pix) — 宽度（像素）
Height (pix) — 高度（像素）
Y-offset (pix, +/-) — Y 偏移（像素，+/-）
Font size — 字体大小
Font name — 字体名称
Transparency (0-255) — 透明度（0-255）
Enable text tooltip in the table — 启用表格中的文本工具提示

热键
Hotkey to show/hide the Dashboard — 显示/隐藏仪表板的热键
Hotkey to enable/disable the Popup chart — 用于启用/禁用弹出图表的热键
Hotkey to toggle Arrows 'MACD crosses Signal line' — 切换箭头“MACD 穿越信号线”的热键
Hotkey to toggle Arrows 'MACD line crosses Zero level' — 切换箭头“MACD 线穿过零水平”的热键

Current Chart — 当前图表
Show arrows when MACD crosses Signal line — 当 MACD 穿过信号线时显示箭头
Code Buy (Lines crossover) — 代码购买（线路交叉）
Code Sell (Lines crossover) — 代码销售（线交叉）
Show arrows when MACD line crosses Zero level — 当 MACD 线穿过零线时显示箭头
Code Buy (Zero crossover) — 代码购买（零交叉）
Code Sell (Zero crossover) — 代码销售（零交叉）。
评分 2
MP_mpap
569
MP_mpap 2025.03.05 20:09 
 

3/5/2025:

It covers all MACD indicator signals with a very well-designed dashboard that is easy to use. The settings are extremely detailed. Excellent work! Bravo!

6/27/2025 :

I've been a trader for 15 years... The developer is simply incredible! There aren’t many words—just amazing results. I've purchased many of his products—each one better than the last. The support is fantastic.

If someone wants a serious “view” of the market, these are the ultimate tools!

A thousand thanks, Taras! Keep up the great work!

P.S. I run Taras’s products 24/7 on a VPS. Every tool he has created provides professional-grade insights.

Brinol1
22
Brinol1 2024.12.13 01:11 
 

Extremely well designed and coded indi, if you use the MACD for finding pullbacks and other trades you wont need anything else to keep an eye on all your instruments. Fantastic Indicator.

