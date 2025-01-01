- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
MemoryUsed
Ottiene le informazioni sulla memoria, utilizzato dal terminale/agente client (in Mb).
int MemoryUsed() const
Valore di ritorno
La memoria, utilizzata dal terminale/agente client (in Mb).
Nota
Per ottenere la memoria, utilizzata dal terminale utilizza la funzione TerminalInfoInteger() (proprietà TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED).