MemoryUsed

Ottiene le informazioni sulla memoria, utilizzato dal terminale/agente client (in Mb).

int  MemoryUsed() const 

Valore di ritorno

La memoria, utilizzata dal terminale/agente client (in Mb).

Nota

Per ottenere la memoria, utilizzata dal terminale utilizza la funzione TerminalInfoInteger() (proprietà TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED).