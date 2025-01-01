DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene le informazioni sul tipo di terminale client.

bool  IsX64() const 

Valore di ritorno

true, se si utilizza la versione a 64 bit, altrimenti false.

Nota

Per ottenere il tipo di terminale client utilizza la funzione TerminalInfoInteger() (proprietà TERMINAL_X64).