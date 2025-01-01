- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
IsX64
Ottiene le informazioni sul tipo di terminale client.
|
bool IsX64() const
Valore di ritorno
true, se si utilizza la versione a 64 bit, altrimenti false.
Nota
Per ottenere il tipo di terminale client utilizza la funzione TerminalInfoInteger() (proprietà TERMINAL_X64).