Gets the information about the memory used by the client terminal/agent (in Mb).

int  MemoryUsed() const 

Return Value

The memory used by the client terminal/agent (in Mb).

Note

The memory used by the client terminal/agent is defined by TerminalInfoInteger() function (TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED property).