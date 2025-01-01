DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCTerminalInfoMaxBars 

MaxBars

Ottiene il numero massimo di barre sul grafico, specificate nelle impostazioni del terminale client.

int  MaxBars() const 

Valore di ritorno

Numero massimo di barre sul chart.

Nota

Per ottenere il massimo numero di barre sul chart utilizza la funzione TerminalInfoInteger() (proprietà TERMINAL_MAXBARS).