- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
MaxBars
Ottiene il numero massimo di barre sul grafico, specificate nelle impostazioni del terminale client.
int MaxBars() const
Valore di ritorno
Numero massimo di barre sul chart.
Nota
Per ottenere il massimo numero di barre sul chart utilizza la funzione TerminalInfoInteger() (proprietà TERMINAL_MAXBARS).