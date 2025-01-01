DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene la modalità della specificazione livello di stop out.

ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE  StopoutMode() const

Valore di ritorno

La modalità di impostazione dello stop out dall'enumerazione ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE.