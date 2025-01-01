- Login
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- Leverage
- StopoutMode
- StopoutModeDescription
- MarginMode
- MarginModeDescription
- TradeAllowed
- TradeExpert
- LimitOrders
- Balance
- Credit
- Profit
- Equity
- Margin
- FreeMargin
- MarginLevel
- MarginCall
- MarginStopOut
- Name
- Server
- Currency
- Company
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- OrderProfitCheck
- MarginCheck
- FreeMarginCheck
- MaxLotCheck
StopoutMode
Ottiene la modalità della specificazione livello di stop out.
|
ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE StopoutMode() const
Valore di ritorno
La modalità di impostazione dello stop out dall'enumerazione ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE.