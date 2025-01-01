L'angolo del grafico a cui viene attaccato un oggetto

There is a number of graphical objects for which you can set a chart corner, relative to which the coordinates are specified in pixels. These are the following types of objects (in brackets object type identifiers are specified):

Label (OBJ_LABEL);

Button (OBJ_BUTTON);

Bitmap Label (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL);

Edit (OBJ_EDIT).

Rectangle Label (OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL);

Object ID X/Y Width/Height Date/Price OBJPROP_CORNER OBJPROP_ANCHOR OBJPROP_ANGLE Text OBJ_TEXT — — Yes — Yes Yes Label OBJ_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes Yes Button OBJ_BUTTON Yes Yes — Yes — — Bitmap OBJ_BITMAP — Yes (read only) Yes — Yes — Bitmap Label OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes — Edit OBJ_EDIT Yes Yes — Yes — — Rectangle Label OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL Yes Yes — Yes — —

The following designations are used in the table:

X/Y – coordinates of anchor points specified in pixels relative to a chart corner;

Width/Height – objects have width and height. For "read only", the width and height values are calculated only once the object is rendered on chart;

Date/Price – anchor point coordinates are specified using the date and price values;

OBJPROP_CORNER – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the 4 values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration;

OBJPROP_ANCHOR – defines the anchor point in object itself and can be one of the 9 values of the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Coordinates in pixels are specified from this very point to selected chart corner;

OBJPROP_ANGLE – defines the object rotation angle counterclockwise.

Per specificare l'angolo del grafico, da cui le coordinate X e Y vengono misurate in pixel, utilizzare ObjectSetInteger(ChartID, nome, OBJPROP_CORNER, chart_corner), Dove:

chartID - identificatore del grafico;

nome – nome dell' oggetto grafico;

OBJPROP_CORNER – proprietà ID per specificare l'angolo per l'associazione;

chart_corner – l'angolo del chart desiderato, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_BASE_CORNER.

ENUM_BASE_CORNER

ID Descrizione CORNER_LEFT_UPPER Il centro delle coordinate è nell'angolo superiore sinistro del grafico CORNER_LEFT_LOWER Il centro delle coordinate è nell'angolo in basso a sinistra del grafico CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER Il centro di coordinate è nell'angolo in basso a destra del grafico CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER Il centro di coordinate è nell'angolo in alto a destra del grafico

Esempio: