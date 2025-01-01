- Tipi di oggetti
L'angolo del grafico a cui viene attaccato un oggetto
There is a number of graphical objects for which you can set a chart corner, relative to which the coordinates are specified in pixels. These are the following types of objects (in brackets object type identifiers are specified):
- Label (OBJ_LABEL);
- Button (OBJ_BUTTON);
- Bitmap Label (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL);
- Edit (OBJ_EDIT).
- Rectangle Label (OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL);
|
Object
|
ID
|
X/Y
|
Width/Height
|
Date/Price
|
Text
|
—
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Label
|
Yes
|
Yes (read only)
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Button
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
|
Bitmap
|
—
|
Yes (read only)
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
Bitmap Label
|
Yes
|
Yes (read only)
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Edit
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
|
Rectangle Label
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
The following designations are used in the table:
- X/Y – coordinates of anchor points specified in pixels relative to a chart corner;
- Width/Height – objects have width and height. For "read only", the width and height values are calculated only once the object is rendered on chart;
- Date/Price – anchor point coordinates are specified using the date and price values;
- OBJPROP_CORNER – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the 4 values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration;
- OBJPROP_ANCHOR – defines the anchor point in object itself and can be one of the 9 values of the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Coordinates in pixels are specified from this very point to selected chart corner;
- OBJPROP_ANGLE – defines the object rotation angle counterclockwise.
Per specificare l'angolo del grafico, da cui le coordinate X e Y vengono misurate in pixel, utilizzare ObjectSetInteger(ChartID, nome, OBJPROP_CORNER, chart_corner), Dove:
- chartID - identificatore del grafico;
- nome – nome dell' oggetto grafico;
- OBJPROP_CORNER – proprietà ID per specificare l'angolo per l'associazione;
- chart_corner – l'angolo del chart desiderato, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_BASE_CORNER.
|
ID
|
Descrizione
|
CORNER_LEFT_UPPER
|
Il centro delle coordinate è nell'angolo superiore sinistro del grafico
|
CORNER_LEFT_LOWER
|
Il centro delle coordinate è nell'angolo in basso a sinistra del grafico
|
CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER
|
Il centro di coordinate è nell'angolo in basso a destra del grafico
|
CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER
|
Il centro di coordinate è nell'angolo in alto a destra del grafico
Esempio:
|
void CreateLabel(long chart_id,