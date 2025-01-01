Metodi di Binding Ogetti

Graphical objects Text, Label, Bitmap and Bitmap Label (OBJ_TEXT, OBJ_LABEL, OBJ_BITMAP and OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) can have one of the 9 different ways of coordinate binding defined by the OBJPROP_ANCHOR property.

Object ID X/Y Width/Height Date/Price OBJPROP_CORNER OBJPROP_ANCHOR OBJPROP_ANGLE Text OBJ_TEXT — — Yes — Yes Yes Label OBJ_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes Yes Button OBJ_BUTTON Yes Yes — Yes — — Bitmap OBJ_BITMAP — Yes (read only) Yes — Yes — Bitmap Label OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL Yes Yes (read only) — Yes Yes — Edit OBJ_EDIT Yes Yes — Yes — — Rectangle Label OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL Yes Yes — Yes — —

The following designations are used in the table:

X/Y – coordinates of anchor points specified in pixels relative to a chart corner;

Width/Height – objects have width and height. For "read only", the width and height values are calculated only once the object is rendered on chart;

Date/Price – anchor point coordinates are specified using the date and price values;

OBJPROP_CORNER – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the 4 values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration;

OBJPROP_ANCHOR – defines the anchor point in object itself and can be one of the 9 values of the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Coordinates in pixels are specified from this very point to selected chart corner;

OBJPROP_ANGLE – defines the object rotation angle counterclockwise.

La variante necessaria può essere specificata usando la funzione ObjectSetInteger(Chart_handle, object_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, Anchor_point_mode), dove anchor_point_mode è uno dei valori di ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT.

ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT

ID Descrizione ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER Punto di ancoraggio in alto a sinistra ANCHOR_LEFT Punto di ancoraggio a sinistra nel centro ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER Punto di ancoraggio nell'angolo in basso a sinistra ANCHOR_LOWER Punto di ancoraggio sotto sotto nel centro ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER Punto di ancoraggio nell'angolo in basso a destra ANCHOR_RIGHT Punto di ancoraggio a destra al centro ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER Punto di ancoraggio in alto a destra ANCHOR_UPPER Punto di ancoraggio sopra nel centro ANCHOR_CENTER Punto di ancoraggio strettamente nel centro dell'oggetto

The OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_CHART objects have a fixed anchor point in the upper left corner (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER).

Esempio:

string text_name="my_OBJ_TEXT_object";

if(ObjectFind(0,text_name)<0)

{

Print("Object ",text_name," non trovato. Error code = ",GetLastError());

//--- Ottiene il prezzo massimo del grafico

double chart_max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,0);

//--- Crea etichetta dell'oggetto

ObjectCreate(0,text_name,OBJ_TEXT,0,TimeCurrent(),chart_max_price);

//--- Imposta colore del testo

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);

//--- Imposta colore background

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrGreen);

//--- Imposta il testo per l'oggetto grafico Etichetta

ObjectSetString(0,text_name,OBJPROP_TEXT,TimeToString(TimeCurrent()));

//--- Imposta font del testo

ObjectSetString(0,text_name,OBJPROP_FONT,"Trebuchet MS");

//--- Imposta la grandezza del font

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,10);

//--- Associazione all'angolo supriore destro

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER);

//--- Ruota di 90 gradi in senso antiorario

ObjectSetDouble(0,text_name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,90);

//--- Proibisce la selezione dell'oggetto dal mouse

ObjectSetInteger(0,text_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);

//--- ridisegna oggetto

ChartRedraw(0);

}

Gli oggetti grafici Freccia (OBJ_ARROW) hanno solo 2 modi di collegamento delle loro coordinate. Gli identificatori sono elencati in ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR.

ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR

ID Descrizione ANCHOR_TOP Ancoraggio sul lato superiore ANCHOR_BOTTOM Ancoraggio sul lato inferiore

Esempio:

voidOnStart()

{

//--- Array ausiliari

double Ups[],Downs[];

datetime Time[];

//--- Imposta gli array come timeseries

ArraySetAsSeries(Ups,true);

ArraySetAsSeries(Downs,true);

ArraySetAsSeries(Time,true);

//--- Crea l'handle dell' Indicatore Fractals

int FractalsHandle=iFractals(NULL,0);

Print("FractalsHandle = ",FractalsHandle);

//-- Imposta il valore di Last error (ultimo errore) a Zero

ResetLastError();

//--- Prova a copiare i valori dell'indicatore

int copied=CopyBuffer(FractalsHandle,0,0,1000,Ups);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Impossibile copiare i frattali superiori. Error = ",GetLastError());

return;

}



ResetLastError();

//--- Prova a copiare i valori dell'indicatore

copied=CopyBuffer(FractalsHandle,1,0,1000,Downs);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Impossibile copiare i frattali inferiori. Error = ",GetLastError());

return;

}



ResetLastError();

//--- Copia le timeseries contenenti le aperture delle ultime 1000

copied=CopyTime(NULL,0,0,1000,Time);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Impossibile copiare i valori Opening Time delle ultime 1000 barre");

return;

}



int upcounter=0,downcounter=0; // conta li il numero di frecce

bool created;// riceve il risultato dei tentativi di creazione di un oggetto

for(int i=2;i<copied;i++)// Esecuzione attraverso i valori dell'indicatore iFractals

{

if(Ups[i]!=EMPTY_VALUE)// Trova il frattale superiore

{

if(upcounter<10)// Crea non più di 10 frecce "Su"

{

//--- Prova a creare un oggetto "Su"

created=ObjectCreate(0,string(Time[i]),OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,0,Time[i],Ups[i]);

if(created)// Se impostato - diamogli una regolata

{

//--- Il punto di ancoraggio è sotto per non coprire la barra

ObjectSetInteger(0,string(Time[i]),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_BOTTOM);

//--- Tocco finale - disegnato

ObjectSetInteger(0,string(Time[i]),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue);

upcounter++;

}

}

}

if(Downs[i]!=EMPTY_VALUE)// Trovato un frattale inferiore

{

if(downcounter<10)// Crea non più di 10 frecce "Giu"

{

//--- Prova a creare un oggetto "Giu"

created=ObjectCreate(0,string(Time[i]),OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,0,Time[i],Downs[i]);

if(created)// Se impostato - diamogli una regolata

{

//--- Il punto di ancoraggio è sopra al fine di non coprire la barra

ObjectSetInteger(0,string(Time[i]),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_TOP);

//--- Tocco finale - disegnato

ObjectSetInteger(0,string(Time[i]),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);

downcounter++;

}

}

}

}

}

Dopo l'esecuzione dello script il grafico sarà come in questa figura.