- Tipi di oggetti
- Object Properties
- Metodi di Binding Ogetti
- Angolo del Grafico
- Visibilità degli oggetti
- Livelli delle Elliott Wave (_* Onde di Elliot)
- Oggetti Gann
- I Web Colors
- Wingdings
Graphical objects Text, Label, Bitmap and Bitmap Label (OBJ_TEXT, OBJ_LABEL, OBJ_BITMAP and OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) can have one of the 9 different ways of coordinate binding defined by the OBJPROP_ANCHOR property.
|
Object
|
ID
|
X/Y
|
Width/Height
|
Date/Price
|
Text
|
—
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Label
|
Yes
|
Yes (read only)
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Button
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
|
Bitmap
|
—
|
Yes (read only)
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
Bitmap Label
|
Yes
|
Yes (read only)
|
—
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Edit
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
|
Rectangle Label
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
—
|
Yes
|
—
|
—
The following designations are used in the table:
- X/Y – coordinates of anchor points specified in pixels relative to a chart corner;
- Width/Height – objects have width and height. For "read only", the width and height values are calculated only once the object is rendered on chart;
- Date/Price – anchor point coordinates are specified using the date and price values;
- OBJPROP_CORNER – defines the chart corner relative to which the anchor point coordinates are specified. Can be one of the 4 values of the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration;
- OBJPROP_ANCHOR – defines the anchor point in object itself and can be one of the 9 values of the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Coordinates in pixels are specified from this very point to selected chart corner;
- OBJPROP_ANGLE – defines the object rotation angle counterclockwise.
La variante necessaria può essere specificata usando la funzione ObjectSetInteger(Chart_handle, object_name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, Anchor_point_mode), dove anchor_point_mode è uno dei valori di ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT.
|
ID
|
Descrizione
|
ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER
|
Punto di ancoraggio in alto a sinistra
|
ANCHOR_LEFT
|
Punto di ancoraggio a sinistra nel centro
|
ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER
|
Punto di ancoraggio nell'angolo in basso a sinistra
|
ANCHOR_LOWER
|
Punto di ancoraggio sotto sotto nel centro
|
ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER
|
Punto di ancoraggio nell'angolo in basso a destra
|
ANCHOR_RIGHT
|
Punto di ancoraggio a destra al centro
|
ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER
|
Punto di ancoraggio in alto a destra
|
ANCHOR_UPPER
|
Punto di ancoraggio sopra nel centro
|
ANCHOR_CENTER
|
Punto di ancoraggio strettamente nel centro dell'oggetto
The OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_CHART objects have a fixed anchor point in the upper left corner (ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER).
Esempio:
|
string text_name="my_OBJ_TEXT_object";
Gli oggetti grafici Freccia (OBJ_ARROW) hanno solo 2 modi di collegamento delle loro coordinate. Gli identificatori sono elencati in ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR.
|
ID
|
Descrizione
|
ANCHOR_TOP
|
Ancoraggio sul lato superiore
|
ANCHOR_BOTTOM
|
Ancoraggio sul lato inferiore
Esempio:
|
voidOnStart()
Dopo l'esecuzione dello script il grafico sarà come in questa figura.