Emini Signal Bar

Price
- Promotion: $100
- Normal Price: $200

Symbol Recommended
- S&P 500 Index / US500

Timeframe

- 5 minutes

Buffer Information
- Buy Trade Buffer = 2

- Sell Trade Buffer = 3

Main features

- Show Buy Signal Bar and Sell Signal Bar on Live Chart.

- Get Alert from signal bar.

- The precision of the Alert is superior to dots. (Alert is active at that time)

- Dots will be recalculated after reset the properties. After the Alert is displayed, kindly make your decisions to trade.


Indicator Ideas
- A Successful Professional Trader scalping 1 Point and use Price Action Stops.
- Trade very small. The smallest you possibly can trade.
- Take a look for Swing trades and use reasonable stops.
- If get stopped out, just take the next trade.

Match Trade Panel
- Please download " Emini Trade Panel" to set up Auto Price Action StopLoss by previous bar settings.

  ( Please click HERE )



