Zigzag Price Arrows
- Indicateurs
- Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
- Version: 1.0
يقوم المؤشر برسم خطوط زيج زاج على الرسم البياني
ويضع أيضًا الأسهم عند نقاط التحول مع عرض السعر المقابل بجانبها
يستخدم لتحديد القمم والقيعان في السوق، ويساعد المتداول على رؤية فرص الشراء والبيع بوضوح
المميزات الرئيسية:
-
رسم خطوط الزيق زاق التقليدية بتصميم أنيق
-
إشارات أسهم ملونة:
-
🟢 سهم أخضر للإشارة إلى نقاط الشراء (القيعان)
-
🟣 سهم أرجواني للإشارة إلى نقاط البيع (القمم)
-
-
عرض القيم السعرية بجانب كل نقطة تحول
-
إزاحة ذكية للأسهم والنصوص لمنع ازدحام الرسم البياني
الاستخدام الأمثل:
-
تحديد مستويات الدعم والمقاومة
-
كشف أنماط القمم والقيعان
-
تأكيد اتجاهات السوق
-
الدخول والخروج بناءً على إشارات الأسهم
The indicator draws Zig Zag lines on the chart and
also plots arrows at reversal points with the corresponding price displayed next to them
It is used to identify market highs and lows and helps the trader clearly see buying and selling opportunities.
Key Features:
-
Traditional Zig Zag lines with elegant design
-
Colored arrow signals:
-
🟢 Green arrow for buy points (lows)
-
🟣 Magenta arrow for sell points (highs)
-
-
Price value display next to each turning point
-
Smart offset for arrows and text to prevent chart clutter
Optimal Use Cases:
-
Identifying support and resistance levels
-
Detecting peak and valley patterns
-
Confirming market trends
-
Entry and exit signals based on arrow indications