Auto Fib MT5
- Indicateurs
- Part-time Day Trader
- Version: 1.0
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most.
Auto Fib for MT5 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators.
With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision.
Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide.
Who It's For
Auto Fib is designed for traders who:
- Trade with rule-based or mechanical strategies, placing stops or entries around Fibonacci levels
- Like working with Fibonacci tools but prefer to avoid the hassle of drawing them manually
- Want the option to hide Fibonacci levels instantly for a clean, focused chart view
Key Features
Automatic Detection – Instantly identifies the latest swing and plots Fibonacci levels with precision.
Customizable Levels – Adjust color, thickness, and style for each line.
One-Click Control – Show or hide Fibonacci levels instantly for a clean and focused chart view.
How to Use Auto Fib Alert
- Attach the indicator to any chart.
- Auto Fib instantly detects the latest swing and plots Fibonacci levels.