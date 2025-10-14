BSP Indicator MT5

Buy Sell Pressure Indicator MetaTrader 5

The BSP Oscillator is a practical tool in technical analysis used to measure buying and selling pressure in the market. This indicator relies on trading volume data and compares buy and sell volumes relative to the total volume, displaying the result as a histogram. In this structure, positive bars indicate increasing buying power and upward price movement, while negative bars signify the dominance of sellers and the formation of a downward trend.



BSP Oscillator Specification Table

Specification Details Category Oscillator – Volume – Strength Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Type of Indicator Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets





Buy Sell Pressure Indicator at a Glance

In the BSP Oscillator, histogram colors indicate the strength of bullish or bearish trends. The color changes of the bars indicate trend strength as follows:

• Dark Blue Histogram: Indicates a strong bullish trend



• Light Blue Histogram: Indicates a weak bullish trend



• Dark Red Histogram: Indicates a strong bearish trend



• Light Red Histogram: Indicates a weak bearish trend





Bullish Trend Conditions

According to the Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency chart in the 1-hour timeframe, the formation of positive bars in the BSP Oscillator signals the start of upward market movement.

At the same time, darker blue bars indicate increasing buying power and a stronger bullish trend.





Bearish Trend Conditions

Based on the EUR/GBP chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the formation of dark red negative bars in the BSP Oscillator signals the start of a strong bearish trend. In this situation, traders may consider entering sell positions if the negative bars continue to form.





Buy Sell Pressure Indicator Settings

The configurable settings in the BSP Oscillator are as follows:

• Calculation Period: Indicator calculation period



• Smoothing Period: Smoothing period



• Smoothing Method: Weighted linear moving average method



• Strong Bullish Color: Strong bullish histogram color



• Weak Bullish Color: Weak bullish histogram color



• Strong Bearish Color: Strong bearish histogram color



• Weak Bearish Color: Weak bearish histogram color





Conclusion

The Buy Sell Pressure Indicator is used to measure buying and selling pressure in technical analysis. This indicator analyzes trading volume and uses colored bars to show trend direction.

Additionally, the bar color and size act as indicators of trend strength or weakness, determining the power of upward or downward market movement.