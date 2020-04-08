Gann Made Easy Indicator MT4

Gann Made Easy Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Gann Made Easy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed to simplify the often-complicated techniques of Gann trading analysis. Instead of requiring manual calculations, this tool automatically identifies crucial market levels and presents them directly on the chart. It provides clear information such as:

  • Potential entry zones
  • Forecasted target levels
  • Stop-loss placement for risk control
  • Timely buy/sell alerts using green and red arrow signals

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Gann Made Easy Indicator Table

Below are the main characteristics of this indicator:

Category

Levels & Zones – Forecast Tool – Signals

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal – Breakout

Timeframe

Multiple Timeframes

Trading Style

Intraday – Short-Term Trading

Trading Market

All Financial Markets

 

Gann Made Easy Indicator Overview

This tool evaluates swing highs and lows first to determine whether the market is trending upward or downward. It then applies classic Gann ratios, including 1:1 and 2:1 angle, to calculate support and resistance levels. Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit lines are automatically drawn on the chart.

When conditions are met, the indicator triggers a signal alert with green arrows for buying or red arrows for selling.

 

Example in an Uptrend

On a 1-minute CAD/JPY chart, once price breaks resistance, the Gann Made Easy Indicator identifies the optimal entry level. The stop-loss is positioned just beneath the recent swing low to minimize risk. Profit targets are plotted step-by-step based on Gann projections, allowing the trader to secure gains as the market rises.

 

Example in a Downtrend

On the 15-minute USD/JPY chart, once support is broken, the indicator issues a sell signal shown by a red arrow. The stop-loss is placed just above the previous peak to reduce potential losses. Lower target zones are then highlighted, guiding the trader to capture profits progressively as price declines.

 

Gann Made Easy Indicator Settings

The settings window provides customization for precise adjustments, including:

  • ZigZag Depth / Deviation / Backstep – defines how swing points are detected
  • Maximum Bars – limits the candle range for calculation
  • Timeframe – select desired timeframe display
  • Impulse & Correction Waves – option to highlight wave structure
  • Color Settings – customize for signal, stop, and target levels
  • Alert Options – pop-up alerts, email notifications, push notifications
  • Message Controls – set delay intervals and subject lines for alerts

 

Conclusion

The Gann Made Easy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 provides traders with a structured method of market entry and exit. By calculating price levels through Gann angles, it highlights accurate stop-loss and target areas while automatically issuing entry alerts.

This ensures disciplined trade execution with integrated risk management, making it a practical solution for short-term and intraday traders.

