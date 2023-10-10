Nas100 Killer V2

4

Nas100 killer V2 (See video of how we test the indicator live)

1000% non-repaint indicator appears on current candlestick.

Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4.

Works on pairs such as (NAS100, US30, SPX500, and Gold)

The indicator is strictly for scalping do not hold trades for too long.

Orange arrows look for selling opportunities.

Light Blue arrows look for buying opportunities. 



Avis 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
9670
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.11.13 18:09 
 

Some signal are good and need to be careful with that fail. May be adding a TP and SL as indicator functionality might help

