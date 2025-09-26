GEN Target Trend Signal

INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals.

This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time information panel, colored Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) areas, and a statistics panel to track the historical performance of signals. It is an ideal tool for traders looking for a trend-following system with integrated risk management.

Key Features

  • Automatic Trend Detection: Identifies uptrends or downtrends using a dynamic channel based on SMA and ATR.
  • Clear Trading Signals: Generates BUY or SELL signals when a significant trend change occurs.
  • Comprehensive Target Visualization: Displays risk (SL) and three reward (TP1, TP2, TP3) areas as colored boxes with gradients, providing an intuitive view of risk management.
  • Real-Time Information Panels: Three panels on the chart provide key data instantly:
    • Info Panel: Shows a signal summary, entry price, current P/L, and SL/TP levels with R:R ratios.
    • Stats Panel: Records and displays the total number of signals that hit TP or SL, offering historical insight.
    • Trend Panel: Provides long-term trend context using a 100-period EMA.
  • Candlestick Coloring: Changes candlestick colors to match the detected trend direction, making it easy for traders to see market direction at a glance.
  • Push Notifications: Sends push notifications to your mobile device when a new trading signal appears.

Input Parameters

Core Logic

  • InpTrendLength: The period for calculating the Simple Moving Average (SMA).
  • InpTargetOffset: Sets the offset for the Take Profit levels.
  • InpAtrPeriod: The period for calculating the Average True Range (ATR).
  • InpAtrMultiplier: The multiplier to determine the width of the trend channel.

Visual Settings

  • InpShowCandleColors: Option to enable candlestick coloring.
  • ShowVisualAreas: Option to display the visual boxes for SL and TP areas.
  • UseGradientFills: Enable gradient fills for the visual areas.
  • ProfitColor1/2/3: Colors for the TP1, TP2, and TP3 areas.
  • LossColor: Color for the Stop Loss area.

Notification Settings

  • InpSendPushNotification: Enable push notifications when a new signal appears.

--- Signal Performance ---

  • InpResetStats: Set to `true` to reset all signal performance statistics.

Signal Logic

  1. The indicator calculates two dynamic trend lines using the SMA of the High and Low, then adds an ATR buffer as a trend channel.
  2. A BUY signal is generated when the price breaks above the downtrend channel.
  3. A SELL signal is generated when the price breaks below the uptrend channel.
  4. The Stop Loss (SL) level is set at the opposing channel barrier.
  5. Three Take Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) are calculated from the signal's entry price and are multiples of the ATR value, which can be adjusted via the InpTargetOffset parameter.

Usage

  • Ideal for trading strategies that follow trend momentum.
  • Visualizes potential risk and reward clearly and in a structured manner.
  • Helps traders evaluate the historical performance of signals with the integrated statistics feature.
