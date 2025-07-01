TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator MT5

TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator MetaTrader 5

The TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator is a specialized tool designed to analyze market behavior using the principles of Time, Price, and Opportunity (TPO). Built upon the Market Profile methodology, this indicator detects and visualizes high-volume trading zones along with hidden support and resistance levels.

It uses color-coded histograms to display trading volumes at various price points, with the intensity of the bars indicating the volume traded at each level.



TPO Trading Analyzer Indicator Specification Table



Category Volume – Trading Tool – Support & Resistance Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Markets All Markets



Overview of the TPO Volume Analysis Indicator

Unlike the Volume Profile, which shows volume at each price level, the TPO tool focuses on how frequently the price interacts with each level. This approach offers deeper insight into the time-based structure of the market by emphasizing price presence across different levels.





Bullish Trend Conditions

As seen on the 30-minute Cardano (ADA) chart, the price often responds positively and tends to rise after reaching high-volume zones. Blue bars indicate zones of order concentration and frequently serve as price reversal points.





Bearish Trend Conditions

On the 1-hour chart of XAG/USD (Silver/US Dollar), dark-colored zones represent areas of high trading volume. As illustrated, prices typically encounter selling pressure upon entering these zones, often leading to bearish trends. Such reactions can be interpreted as possible short-term trade entry signals.





TPO Trading Analyzer Settings

Below is an overview of the TPO Volume Analysis Indicator's settings panel:

Calculation

• Timeframe for range period: Defines the timeframe used to build the volume profile

• Number of ranges to consider: Number of profiles displayed on the chart simultaneously

• Step size for mode (in points): Controls the precision for detecting frequent price levels

• Scale for point calculation: Affects the height and visual clarity of the display

• Source of data (timeframe): Specifies the data input timeframe

• Type of volume (tick or real volume): Chooses between tick or actual volume data

Volumes Setup

• Style of bars for volume profile: Defines the visual style of the profile

• Direction to draw (right/left): Specifies display direction on the chart

• Primary color for bars: Main color of the histogram bars

• Secondary color for bars: Secondary shade for visual variation

• Line width for bars: Determines the thickness of the bars

• Color for the mode line: Highlights the most frequent price level

• Color for maximum volume: Indicates the highest-volume bar

• Color for median line: Sets the color of the median value line

• Color for VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price): Color used to mark VWAP

Lines

• Line width for mode: Adjusts the mode line thickness

• Line style for median & VWAP: Defines the style for median and VWAP lines

Note: The “Timeframe for range period” must be higher than the active chart’s current timeframe.





Conclusion

The TPO Trading Analyzer effectively merges the TPO and Volume Profile techniques to offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics. This indicator both visually and analytically reveals how trading activity is distributed across various price levels over time.

When used in conjunction with fundamental analysis, it can significantly support and improve technical trading strategies.