Auto Trend Lines Indicator for MT5

5

Auto Trend Lines Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Auto Trend Lines Indicator (ATL) is one of the Pivot Point and Fractal indicators available in MetaTrader 5. Built on the principles of Pivot Points and Fractals, it automatically connects two highs and two lows using the ZigZag pattern with default settings of 36, and draws three types of trendlines on the chart:
• Long-term trendline (orange)
• Medium-term trendline (green)
• Short-term trendline (gray)

This functionality allows traders to effectively identify market trends and conduct more advanced technical analysis.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Auto Trend Lines Indicator Table

Category

Bands & Channels – Support & Resistance – Pivot Points & Fractals

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Continuation – Reversal

Timeframes

15 min – 30 min – 1H – 4H

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading

Markets

Forex – Cryptocurrency – Indices

 

Auto Trend Lines Indicator at a Glance

The Auto Trend Lines Indicator is a powerful tool for identifying both long-term and short-term trends on price charts. It allows traders to easily spot price channels and potential reaction zones. By incorporating this tool into their analysis, traders can enhance the precision of their market outlook and make better-informed trading decisions.

 

Uptrend Trendline

In the 1-hour Silver chart, the Auto Trend Lines Indicator effectively identifies a price channel and visualizes it with a trendline connecting key highs and lows. Utilizing the ZigZag pattern, it draws trendlines across three different timeframes based on two pivot points.

Traders can rely on this indicator to recognize both bullish and bearish trends, aiding in more accurate trade execution.

 

Downtrend Trendline

In the 30-minute EUR/USD chart, the Auto Trend Lines Indicator (ATL) displays all three timeframe-based trendlines. In this case:
• The long-term trend is shown as a bullish channel in orange
• The medium-term trendlines are illustrated in green, forming a bearish channel

By carefully interpreting these trendlines, traders can pinpoint market direction and enhance their confidence in trading decisions.

 

Auto Trend Lines Indicator Settings

The following outlines the configuration options for the ATL:

Long Term ZigZag Line Properties

• Show Long Term ZigZag Line: Toggle visibility
• Pivot Period Long Term ZigZag Line: Define pivot sensitivity
• Line Style: Set the visual style of the line
• Line Color: Choose the line color
• Line Width: Set line thickness

 

Long Term Trend Line Properties

• Show Long Term Trend Line: Toggle visibility
• Trend Line Color: Choose the color for the trendline

 

Medium Term ZigZag Line Properties

• Show Medium Term ZigZag Line: Toggle visibility
• Pivot Period Medium Term ZigZag Line: Define pivot period
• Line Style: Set the visual appearance
• Line Color: Choose the line color
• Line Width: Set the width

 

Medium Term Trend Line Properties

• Show Medium Term Trend Line: Toggle visibility
• Trend Line Color: Choose the trendline color

 

Short Term ZigZag Line Properties

• Show Short Term ZigZag Line: Enable or disable display
• Pivot Period Short Term ZigZag Line: Set the pivot period
• Line Style: Define the line style
• Line Color: Customize the color
• Line Width: Adjust the thickness

 

Short Term Trend Line Propertie

• Show Short Term Trend Line: Enable or disable
• Trend Line Color: Choose a color for the short-term trendline

 

Conclusion

The Auto Trend Lines Indicator (ATL) is a key Bands & Channels tool available for MetaTrader 5. By displaying trendlines across three distinct timeframes, it helps traders identify support and resistance levels with greater precision. This indicator is an essential resource for traders seeking to analyze bullish and bearish market trends effectively and visually on their charts.

Avis 2
fzavala
85
fzavala 2025.09.02 16:37 
 

Excelente, very very good! Fractals and directriz very very good!

Filtrer:
fzavala
85
fzavala 2025.09.02 16:37 
 

Excelente, very very good! Fractals and directriz very very good!

Eda Kaya
288522
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.09.03 07:13
Me alegra que haya sido útil.
Yassou Kalimera
712
Yassou Kalimera 2025.07.12 01:03 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Eda Kaya
288522
Réponse du développeur Eda Kaya 2025.07.12 06:16
Hi. glad to hear that.
