Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5

Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT5

The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator is built to automatically identify and display the reversal Dragon pattern. Shaped like the letters "W" or "M", this pattern marks Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ) directly on the chart. This classic and chart pattern indicator for MT5 constructs the pattern using specific Fibonacci ratios and the XABCD framework.





Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator Specifications Table

Below are the detailed specifications of the Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator:

Category Harmonic Pattern - Candlestick - Classic & Chart Patterns Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Market All Markets





At a Glance: Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator

The Dragon Harmonic Pattern appears in both bullish and bearish forms, each with clear visual distinctions:

Bullish Dragon Pattern: Seen as a blue "W" shape, indicating a potential start of an upward market trend.

Bearish Dragon Pattern: Takes the shape of a pink "M", often signaling an impending downward trend.





Bullish Dragon Pattern

On the 1-hour chart of Silver versus the US Dollar (XAG/USD), the bullish Dragon pattern becomes apparent. After price corrections at points "A" and "B", the structure finishes at point "D", after which the price starts rising.





Bearish Dragon Pattern

According to the 1-hour chart of Polkadot (DOT/USD), once the pattern reaches point "D", the market reverses downward. This behavior aligns with the expected reversal nature of the Dragon pattern.





Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator Settings

The following parameters can be customized within the Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator:

Minimum Length of Wave (candle): Sets the minimum number of candles required to form a wave

Num of Previous Pivot: Defines how many previous candles are used to locate pivot points

Show Lines: Turn the visibility of pattern lines on or off

Break Pivot: Show or hide lines of broken pivot levels

Original pivot to broken pivot (Pipet): Distance allowed between original and broken pivots

Shift: Moves the entire pattern forward or backward on the chart

Bullish Pattern: Enable display of bullish Bat patterns

Bearish Pattern: Enable display of bearish Bat patterns

Custom Color Lines (Bullish Harmonic): Choose the color for bullish pattern lines

Custom Color Lines (Bearish Harmonic): Choose the color for bearish pattern lines

Custom Color of Text: Define the text and label colors





Conclusion

The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator can automatically detect and draw both bullish and bearish Dragon formations. As a powerful harmonic pattern indicator for MT5, it helps visualize reversal zones and improve technical analysis. Additionally, it supports traders in identifying optimal entry points across different markets such as Forex, cryptocurrencies, and stocks.