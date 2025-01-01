문서화섹션
OrderProfitCheck

함수는 전달된 매개변수를 기준으로 경상 계정의 이익을 계산합니다. 이 함수는 거래 작업 결과의 사전 평가에 사용됩니다. 이 값은 계정 통화로 반환됩니다.

double  OrderProfitCheck(
   const string        symbol,              // 기호
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE     trade_operation,     // 주문 유형 (ORDER_TYPE_BUY 또는 ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
   double              volume,              // 볼륨
   double              price_open,          // 포지션 시가
   double              price_close          // 포지션 종가
   ) const

매개변수

Symbol

[in]  거래 작업의 기호.

trade_operation

[in] ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 열거에서의 거래 작업 유형.

볼륨

[in]  거래 작업 볼륨.

price_open

[in]  시가.

price_close

[in]  종가.

값 반환

성공하면 수익의 양 또는 오류 발생 시 EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.