MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoOrderProfitCheck
- Login
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- Leverage
- StopoutMode
- StopoutModeDescription
- MarginMode
- MarginModeDescription
- TradeAllowed
- TradeExpert
- LimitOrders
- Balance
- Credit
- Profit
- Equity
- Margin
- FreeMargin
- MarginLevel
- MarginCall
- MarginStopOut
- Name
- Server
- Currency
- Company
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- OrderProfitCheck
- MarginCheck
- FreeMarginCheck
- MaxLotCheck
OrderProfitCheck
함수는 전달된 매개변수를 기준으로 경상 계정의 이익을 계산합니다. 이 함수는 거래 작업 결과의 사전 평가에 사용됩니다. 이 값은 계정 통화로 반환됩니다.
double OrderProfitCheck(
매개변수
Symbol
[in] 거래 작업의 기호.
trade_operation
[in] ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 열거에서의 거래 작업 유형.
볼륨
[in] 거래 작업 볼륨.
price_open
[in] 시가.
price_close
[in] 종가.
값 반환
성공하면 수익의 양 또는 오류 발생 시 EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.